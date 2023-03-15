While access to beaches and retirement communities appeal to many soon-to-be retirees, the sunshine, good company and border city charm make El Paso stand out from the competition.
Along with memories, the city has left its mark on these retirees who now call El Paso home.
“El Paso is a wonderful place capped off by spectacular weather,” said Richard Behrenhausen, the former commanding general of Joint Task Force Six at Fort Bliss, now known as Joint Task Force North.
Originally from Pennsylvania, he recalls his first visit to the Sun City in the summer of 1959 as a “different world, truly like the Old West.”
Behrenhausen retired from the Army in 1991 and later became CEO of the McCormick Tribune Foundation in Chicago before retiring in 2005.
“When I returned in 1990, I came here from Italy and was struck by the remarkable feeling I got in El Paso. It was similar to the feeling I had in Italy – it was bicultural and bilingual. The climate was similar and so was the joyfulness among the people,” he said.
He also found the city to be particularly welcoming to military personnel, which he said had not been his experience in other communities around the country.
Stock trader Marvin Zurschmiede could not agree more. After living in snowy Alaska and upstate New York, the Indiana native cited the sun and the people as his two main reasons for retiring in El Paso.
“I love the beauty of the desert colors and the fact that we don’t have catastrophic weather events,” Zurschmiede said. “My wife Liz is also not interested in flat land. She loves the mountains.”
These days he enjoys an occasional game of golf and tending to what he and his wife refer to as their pico de gallo garden.
For longtime El Pasoan Wayne Thornton, there was no question in his decision to stay in his hometown after retiring from his role as public relations director for El Paso Parks and Recreation after 43 years of employment with the city.
“This is the friendliest place. People don’t realize what a great gift we have in this city, the gift of great people,” he said.
Thornton has been heavily involved in the El Paso community for decades. He co-founded the UTEP women’s basketball program with Don Lewis in 1973, and as part of the team was inducted into the UTEP Athletics Hall of Fame in September 2022.
“When I go out of town, the greatest feeling in the world is when I get back on that plane and the pilot says, ‘ladies and gentlemen, we’re about to land in El Paso,’” Thornton said.
While the sun is warm and welcoming, El Paso retirees still may have to navigate challenges with health care providers in the city, including long-term care facilities.
Zurschmiede said that while there are health services available, offerings could be expanded and nursing care facilities could do with better ratings.
As the population ages, El Paso has maintained its rich history of family members taking charge of caretaking for aging parents, grandparents and other relatives.
After retiring in 2020, Thornton pivoted to caring for his in-laws.
“The love I have for them runs through me and it runs through them,” he said. “It’s what drives me.”
The retirees also mentioned high property taxes, a changed relationship with Ciudad Juárez and air travel hurdles as other areas for improvement in the borderland.
Behrenhausen previously served as co-chair of the Paso del Norte Group’s retirement committee with a vision – creating an active retirement community and getting on author Bert Sperling’s radar in hopes of making El Paso a retirement destination.
Sperling, widely known for his Best Places rankings, wrote in a December 2011 blog post about a conference call with the retirement committee, informing his readers that “I think you’ll be surprised at all [El Paso] has to offer.” The group arranged his visit to El Paso in April 2012.
Although the retirement committee is now inactive, the team’s efforts appear to be making ripples more than 10 years later.
A data analysis from StorageCafe recently ranked El Paso as No. 11 on its 2023 list of the top 20 retirement hotspots in the country, seven spots ahead of Miami, Florida.
El Paso also came in fourth place in the U.S. News & World Report’s December 2022 rankings of the best places to retire in Texas, edging out Houston and San Antonio.
With its family-centered approach to caretaking, new retirement community developments are slower to be established.
Zurschmiede was not interested in joining a senior community when considering where to retire.
His son and their young family have since relocated to the desert from Oregon.
Looking ahead, Behrenhausen does not see the city establishing a retirement community anytime soon.
“This is a family-oriented town,” Behrenhausen said. “There isn’t that same urgency and need for an adult retirement community as you find in other cities. When you age in El Paso, your family closes around you and takes care of you. That’s not the same as growing old in Chicago.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.