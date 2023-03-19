Tony Chops’ 1962 Volkswagen Beetle has a special meaning to him. It was, after all, his first car.
“My dad bought the car in 1986, the year I was born,” Chops said. “It was originally from California. The car broke down in Tucson and it was left on the side of the road. When the family got to El Paso, they went back to pick it up and towed it here and sold it to my dad’s friend. The car sat in his friend’s backyard for many years.”
Chops, owner of Piercing Poli’s Tattoo and Piercing Shop, said his father got the Bug up to working condition and gave it to him when he turned 16.
In 2004, Chops joined the military and the car went into storage. He began working on it again around 2018.
Buzzed ’62, the nickname Chops’ dad gave the bug, is now a souped up, modified version of itself that is built for speed. It has a 2332 cubic-centimeter Volkswagen high-compression engine, with dual Weber carburetors and a street strip transmission.
The car has 15-inch aluminum racing wheels: 15 by 3 in the front and 15 by 7 in the rear.
“I was going for that drag racer look with the fat tires in the back and the skinny tires in the front,” he said.
El Paso Inc. Magazine asked Chops a few questions about Buzzed ’62.
Are VW Bugs easy to work on?
A lot of people mistakenly think they are because the engine is right there, and the repairs are straightforward. But I don’t think they are. As a big do-it-yourself guy, I enjoy doing the work. It’s almost like therapy for me.
It helps clear my mind to sit down and focus on the car.
Is this your everyday vehicle?
I drive it five days a week. I joke that it’s my grocery getter. Everywhere I go, people are always tripping out, giving me thumbs up and asking me about the car. I had a lady approach me who said she had a Volkswagen on the side of her house. I went to look at it and it turned out to be an all-original ’67.
How big is the Bug culture in El Paso?
It’s really big. I’m part of a club called Old Germanz and we all get together to enjoy our cars. There’s a camaraderie that comes with cruising around in old school Volkswagens unlike any other car scene that I’ve come across.
Are Bugs like golf: you love it but it doesn’t love you back?
I tell my friends all the time, "You can’t ever do anything nice for these cars." It’s a battle, you fix one thing and something else happens. It’s a labor of love, especially doing all the work yourself. There is constant maintenance just to keep it on the road but that’s what I love about it. It almost makes the relationship with the car that much more intimate. Being part of the Volkswagen community also helps.
Any advice for someone interested in the Bug life?
Slow down and enjoy the cruise. I’m not going anywhere in a hurry when I’m driving this car. Sometimes you have to hop in the car, slow down, enjoy the moment and relax.
