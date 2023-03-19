CHAPTER 2 – Unearthing the Past
When I was a child, the calendar was my darkest enemy. Time stumbled, and I wanted it to gallop – gallop ever faster – toward my next birthday. Patience was not my strong suit.
“So how old are you now, Beto?” friends of the family would ask.
I never responded with a solid number – 10, 11 or 12. I always added a fraction. I was 10½ … or 112/3… or almost 13. I wanted to be more than I was – not just older but more substantial and, thus, more deserving of respect.
Now that I am older, I answer the same question with a solid number. Not 60½ … or 602/3 … or almost 60. Just 60, period. I want to be less than I am — at least in terms of years. But there is no denying the truth; my youth is gone. The past is not in the rearview mirror; it is buried under a mound of dirt, never to be unearthed, except through memories. Is this why older people seem to love children? Because they excavate the past for us, allowing us to glimpse our buried selves?
Chris never did that for me. He never transported me backwards. Poor Chris. He always seemed older than he was, more sober, more morose, than kids his own age. Oh, there were times when he could be carefree, eager to snatch fun out of the air. Snatch it and hug it, as if he wanted to hold onto it forever and ever. But those days were rare.
When we lived in Cherry Hill, N.J., he marveled at the bright colors of autumn. We all did — me, Chris, my wife, Antonia, Texas transplants all. I used to rake the leaves into big piles, spacing them a few feet apart in our backyard, as tall as bales of hay. Then I would toss Chris onto each pile, watching him land on the red, yellow and orange cushions, the leaves crunching under his little body. He would grimace, bracing himself for each fall, and then he would giggle. It was 1990, and Chris was 8.
Those times stand out because they now seem, through the gauze of memory, few and far between.
Author info:
For nearly 45 years, writer Robert L. Seltzer worked at newspapers throughout the country, including the Philadelphia Inquirer, Houston Chronicle and the San Antonio Express-News. An El Paso native, Seltzer earned his journalism degree from the University of Texas at El Paso. He has won state and national awards for his sports and feature stories. Seltzer covered boxing during his 11 years with the Philadelphia Inquirer, a period that included most of the Mike Tyson era. In 1996, Seltzer won the Nat Fleischer Award for Excellence in Boxing Journalism. Seltzer was a sports writer for the El Paso Times, his hometown daily paper, when he received the award.
Seltzer’s memoir about his father, “Amado Muro and Me: A Tale of Honesty and Deception” was published in 2016. His third book — “Thursday Night at the Mall: Movies, Books, Music & Asperger’s Syndrome” — explores his relationship with his then 37-year-old son, who was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome. He is currently working on another manuscript capitalizing on his knowledge of El Paso, titled “Sunrise in El Paso: A Ferocious Beauty.”
A late-bloomer, Seltzer was 62 when “Amado Muro and Me” was published. The book details the complicated relationship between a boy and his father and received numerous state awards in 2016, including the Best Non-Fiction Book of the Year by the Texas Writers League; Best Memoir of 2016 by the Border Regional Association; and one of the 10 Best Texas Non-Fiction books of 2016 by TexasLiterary.com. Seltzer’s book also received a national award from the American Association of University Presses, which rated the memoir “Outstanding for Public and Secondary School Libraries.”
