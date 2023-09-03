Shortly after the prom, the ninth grader’s mom sat me down and said the words I will never forget, “I think it is time for you to find another place to live.” With that, I assured her that I would and left for school. Who was I to argue? This was her home, and I certainly did not want to stay where I was not wanted. My first stop that morning was the counseling center, considering my need to find another place to live. The imminence of my situation of having no place to go after school, again, left me an emotional wreck. My counselor gave me the keys to the pillow room, which had become my special place to cry my eyes out and talk to God. I believed in the power of God and in His ability to make things right. I was not a perfect child, but I was His child and had learned to pray and talk to God from a young age. I locked myself inside the pillow room, cried and prayed. After a while, I pulled myself together and went to my next class choir.
As I went into the class, my friend Doni could see that I was not well and that I had been crying. She asked me what was wrong. I tried to hold things inside—it had taken more than an hour to pull myself together enough to leave the pillow room. I could not hold back my emotions and the tears began to fall again. She walked me outside, and we stood in the entryway to the class. I told her that I had no place to stay and that I did not know what I would do to finish the school year. At that moment, two-to-three additional friends arrived and observed Doni and me in an embrace. They asked what was wrong, and Doni told them. Then Doni suggested that we pray. She led a prayer on my behalf right there and then, unashamed and bold. Other classmates joined, and I continued to cry. Doni assured me that things would be okay.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sandra Braham
Sandra Braham’s memoir is a compelling story of faith, perseverance and forgiveness.
Braham grew up in Kinloch, a small town next to Ferguson, Missouri, a place of racial tension. Raised by a mother with schizophrenia, she overcame many struggles and obstacles – poverty, foster care and loss – to build a family and successful career.
Braham’s ties to El Paso go back to 1992, when she moved to the city to work at the University of Texas at El Paso, where she held a variety of positions. Braham became well-known as the CEO of the YWCA El Paso Del Norte Region, one of the largest YWCAs in the country. She led the nonprofit from 2006 to 2016.
El Paso Inc. named Braham a Woman of Impact in 2010, and she was a 2013 El Pasoan of the Year nominee.
Braham is now president of Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services, a $57 million human social services agency in Clearwater, Florida. She is married and the mother of three adult children.
Braham’s memoir was published by Now SC Press in 2022 and is one of its bestselling books.
