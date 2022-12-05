It’s natural for people to question their career choices from time to time.
There are many reasons why people choose a career transition.
Some people leave a career for a breath of fresh air, an opportunity to hit the reset button and move on to something different.
Such was the dilemma for Michael Sanchez, who left his 22-year career as an officer with the El Paso Police Department to become, of all things, a funeral director.
He retired from the police department in 2021 and began his stint as funeral director for Sunset Funeral Homes.
“When I retired, my wife told me I went from giving citations to offering cremations,” Sanchez joked. “Actually, the two professions are similar in that I serve the community.”
One change is what he wears to work.
“Now I have to decide what to wear every morning,” he said. “At the police department it was either short or long sleeve. As a funeral director I need to pick out a suit, shirt color and tie.”
Sanchez began his law enforcement career in March 1999 when he was a rookie with Central Patrol. He was there until March 2002. He then moved to Central Traffic until March 2015, then to Pebble Hills Patrol from March 2015 to January 2019, and finally to the Fusion Center from January 2019 to June 2021.
It was while working in Central Traffic where Sanchez first dealt with a funeral home.
“In 2004, Officer Angel Barcena was killed in the line of duty,” he said. “We were asked to plan the route for his funeral. After that, Central Traffic continued to help with funerals.”
Sanchez continued working funeral escorts and met several funeral directors, including his current boss, Joe Ramos.
“Every now and then Mr. Ramos invited us to breakfast while we waited to leave on the escort,” Sanchez said. “Over the nine years of doing escorts, I met several funeral directors and became friends with many of them and that’s what sparked an interest in the funeral business.”
In 2015, the El Paso Police Department started a funeral committee with officers, sergeants and civilians who would handle the logistics of all funerals. Sanchez was the chairman of that committee.
A year later, Ramos asked Sanchez to sell funeral pre-arrangements, which further piqued his interest.
“My cousin, Erza Castro, became a funeral director in 2002,” he said. “When I would go visit him in Dallas he would tell me stories and how much he loved the funeral business. Listening to his stories put working in the funeral business in the back of my mind.”
Castro died in May 2019. A few days later Sanchez enrolled in the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service.
“Hearing his words and knowing that he would help me get through it made me want to become a funeral director,” he said of his cousin.
Sanchez completed the program in December 2020, passed the state exam the following month and officially retired from the El Paso Police Department on June 3, 2021.
“The best part of the job are the people,” he said. “When I started working at Sunset Funeral Homes everyone was there to offer a hand and teach me. To this day I am still learning. Everyone is great.”
The hours aren’t too bad either.
“I have so much more time to spend with my wife Elsa and daughter Emily,” he said. “No more working evenings, graveyard shifts or special events. I missed several birthdays, holidays and family events when I was a police officer.”
However, there is also a downside.
“The worst part of my job is seeing a parent cry when their child passes away,” he said. “I have never been on the other side of having to make arrangements; I still have my parents and siblings. Seeing what families go through is difficult at times.”
He doesn’t miss the police work, but he does miss his old partners, co-workers and friends.
Sanchez said finding the strength to change a career path can be difficult but rewarding once the change has been made.
“Don’t be afraid to do it,” he advises. “Don’t say ‘I’m going to wait till something happens’ or ‘until my kids are married or finish college.’ When the opportunity presents itself, you need to take a hold of it and pursue it. Anything is possible.”
