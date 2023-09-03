In the world of exercise, with its trendy fitness regimes and machines for getting fit fast, tai chi stands apart.
With slow, flowing, dancelike poses, the ancient Chinese martial art is now often practiced as exercise, simultaneously training the body and mind. It combines martial arts principles, meditation and mindfulness to gently exercise the flow of energy within the body.
The origins of tai chi are shrouded in legend, but the art traces its roots back thousands of years.
“Tai chi is the ultimate mind-body exercise, never isolating a single part of the body but training the body as a whole to enhance one’s overall well-being,” said Steve Barowsky, director of the Center for Internal Arts.
A certified tai chi instructor, Barowsky’s passion for the art has led him to teach classes in El Paso for more than 30 years.
There are many different styles of tai chi, including the Yang, Chen, Wu and Sun styles. Each has its own unique characteristics.
“Tai chi has helped train my physical balance and bodily awareness,” said Tom Schmid, who has been a student of Barowsky’s since 1998. “It has helped me develop a unique kind of relaxed strength that gently engages the entire body in each movement and provides me with an endless source of insight into bodily movement, the mind-body connection and relaxation.”
Through its graceful movements, unique techniques and low-impact nature, tai chi serves as a gateway to finding balance and inner peace. By engaging in this ancient practice, students can unlock a path to both physical and mental well-being.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.