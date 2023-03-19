It’s fun to stock up on new plants during the spring, but it’s even more fun to propagate what you’ve got.
Plant propagation can happen through three main ways: seeds, cuttings and divisions.
Lewis Lawrence, owner of Production Growers nursery in El Paso’s Upper Valley, said the level of involvement needed to propagate plants is flexible.
“You can make it as complex as you’d like,” Lawrence said.
Here are some tips to get you started on your way to plant multitudes.
Keep it clean
When dividing new plants from the mother, use a clean blade, Lawrence said.
“You don’t want to transmit disease,” Lawrence said.
Wipe down your blade in Clorox or rubbing alcohol every two to three cuts.
Water or dirt
Lawrence said he never roots his cuttings in water, though it can be done. Some vine plants, like pothos, will start growing roots in water in a day or two.
He said most cuttings can be placed in regular potting soil.
Water rooting can help you get a sense for how fast the plant is growing, but can increase chances of rot. Plants can also go into shock when you transfer them from water to soil.
Rooting for you
For cuttings, use liquid or powder rooting hormone to give your new plant a better chance to take root. Lawrence said to gently tap off any excess product.
“Too much rooting hormone will make it rot,” Lawrence said.
Where and when to cut
For the majority of plants, cuttings must be taken beneath a node of the plant, Lawrence said. New growth on trees can be taken during the plant’s dormant months in the fall.
For the most part, Lawrence said, you can take cuttings from house and other plants year-round.
Do this
Be patient. Some plants can take a few weeks to start rooting. Do your research to see what will thrive here, and don’t get discouraged when something doesn’t work out.
“My career has been going on a long time, so there’s a lot of trial and error,” Lawrence said.
Seed storage
After you dry and harvest your seeds, store them in the refrigerator. Some seeds, like verbena, are only good for one season, Lawrence said. Other seeds, like morning glory, can remain viable for upwards of 50 years.
Don’t do this
Don’t take cuttings from cactuses and other plants in the Franklin Mountains State Park. Avoid taking cuttings from private property, including houses.
If you see something that might make a good cutting, such as cactus pads that have fallen off the main plant, it’s best to ask the owner for permission first.
Some plants, like specific rose breeds, are copyrighted and make harvesting cuttings that much trickier.
