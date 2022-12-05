Mesita Early Childhood Development Center brought its school garden to life through a Garden Beautification Day in October to enhance the school and get families and students involved.
During the beautification day, parents, teachers, students and community partners cleaned up the school garden, planted new trees and harvested fruits and vegetables as part of the EPISD Edible Education Program in partnership with La Semilla.
“It’s fun to see these students eager to learn about gardening and to be able to come out and have fruits and vegetables to pick and eat,” said Jesus Godinez, school garden coordinator with La Semilla. “Across our schools, we have over 21 gardens and we encourage parents to get involved to help make them thrive. If your school does not already have a garden, contact us so we can work to implement one.”
The garden beds are built by La Semilla and Ewing Irrigation.
Steffen Poessiger, one of the parents who helped spearhead the project, said he wants to see the program expand.
“In April, one of the teachers told me they were going to harvest in the fall and my joke to them was they were going to harvest weeds,” Poessiger said. “My son was going to start first grade in the fall and I realized he wasn’t going to benefit from this so I took a couple of weeks, got my hands dirty and uprooted the summer plants and weeds and planted fall plants like cabbage, beets and carrots.”
He said he hopes to inspire others in the community to go out and volunteer at their schools.
La Semilla is a non-profit established in 2010 and based in Anthony, N.M. Its mission is to foster a healthy, self-reliant, fair and sustainable food system in the Paso del Norte region of southern New Mexico and El Paso.
Poessiger said he would ultimately like to see a benefactor take up the cause and make a monetary commitment to the help La Semilla and the EPISD Edible Education Program.
“It would be great to hire people to take care of the garden beds year-round,” he said. “I can see the older generation getting involved like the retirees who want to spend an hour or two at their local school garden and make a kid happy and harvest, that would be great.”
