Eating healthy, increasing physical activity and getting optimal sleep are on many people's to-do lists this year.
According to local experts, prioritizing mental health is a good first step toward accomplishing these goals.
“Dr. David Satcher accurately stated ‘There is no health without mental health,’” said Antonio Martinez, the city of El Paso’s Be Well health project coordinator, a program that offers support to the community through health coaching. “As individuals, we must realize the mind and the body are one.”
There are a number of ways to improve psychological and physical well-being, including these recommendations.
Visualize your right mindset
Start with the right mindset, and notice when you are off that mindset, said Sara Shaffer, a local coach and healthy lifestyle activist.
One way to do this is by mentally preparing for your workouts.
“It’s called visualization,” she said. “Visualize yourself showing up to the gym, what you will wear, how it will go, and what your results will be.”
Shaffer said to reflect on what you want to change, and consider the whole person – spiritual, physical, intellectual, relational, and emotional.
“Once you know what aspect of well-being you are changing, learn more about it by searching reputable websites on the web,” Martinez, the Be Well coordinator, said.
Be in tune with your schedule and body
After organizing your thoughts, organize your schedule and work on implementing good habits. A step towards consistency is a step toward a lifestyle change.
Aim for two to three 30-minute workouts per week if you’re starting a fitness journey.
“Starting with five or six days usually only lasts for two weeks,” Shaffer said. “This also applies to strength training and distance — increase them gradually.”
Scheduling a rest day is also essential for recovery.
“At Be Well, we talk about the wisdom of the body,” Martinez said.
“Your body knows when you get enough sleep, need to rehydrate, or need to refuel. As we engage with our changes toward health, it is important to look for cues from the body.”
Set realistic and clear goals
Whether meditating for five minutes before breakfast or adding one serving of veggies for dinner three days out of the week, planning and implementing realistic and clear goals is a recipe for success.
“Change does not have to be perfect,” Martinez said. “You will make mistakes, and that’s OK; just keep moving toward well-being!”
Work on staying consistent by tackling goals month-to-month.
“People in very good shape at one point in life want to start at the highest level they were at before, but your body changes,” Shaffer said.
“Backtrack and build a foundation. Make bite-size goals and give yourself room to grow into heavier goals.”
Positive self-talk
The way we talk to ourselves matters. Positive self-talk can improve performance and overall health, while self-criticism and shame can lead to decreased emotional well-being. Take ownership of failures and find ways to improve them.
“Examples of positive self-talk include, ‘I am capable and strong,’ ‘I will give it my all,’ and ‘I can learn from this situation and grow,” Martinez said.
Another way to correct any negative talk during workouts and beyond is through positive visual reminders.
“Be your own cheerleader,” said Shaffer. “I have a sticky note in my restroom for all my clients to see. It says, “There’s purpose in everything. Look for it!”
Find your support community
According to a study by the American Psychosomatic Society, helping others is associated with higher levels of mental health.
Rescue Runners, an El Paso program that recruits volunteers to help with running and walking shelter dogs, is accepting volunteers.
“The beauty of combining volunteer work with animals, the outdoors and physical fitness is beyond anything I can describe,” Shaffer said. “The impact animals can have on our mental and emotional well-being is incredible.”
Other programs that provide community support or help individuals get active include Live Active El Paso, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, Medicaid Waiver, Education Service Center Region 19 and the El Paso WIC Program.
