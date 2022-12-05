You gotta feel it.
And no, it’s not the electric slide.
It is the first fully electric truck brought to market and it’s the first of its kind to be seen cruising the streets of El Paso – the Rivian R1T.
Its owner, Martin Lopez, just happens to be the director of substation, transmission construction, maintenance and compliance for El Paso Electric.
“A couple years ago I was looking into electric vehicles,” Lopez said. “I’ve always been a truck owner, so I didn’t want an electric car. Rivian came up in a Google search and they looked very interesting.”
Rivian calls the R1T the world’s first electric adventure vehicle. It was recently named the 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year, calling it “a remarkably original take on the pickup truck (that) redefines the genre.”
Lopez’s R1T Launch Edition comes with a long list of specs and features like all-wheel drive, two front and two rear wheel motors, 835 horsepower and design elements that make it unique. Despite all the bells and whistles, the truck does not give up the amenities real truck lovers crave, such as enough power to haul big loads or take a trip up to the mountains to enjoy off-road trails.
In 2019, Lopez said, “Why not?” and put down a deposit to pre-order a truck he had hoped to receive sometime in 2020. One pandemic and several delays due to global shutdowns and supply shortages later, Lopez finally got behind the wheel of his electric dream in March 2020.
Was it worth the wait?
“It’s been an adventure,” Lopez said. “I get up in the morning and I love driving this truck, it’s a great experience.”
Q: Why were you interested in purchasing an electric vehicle?
It was all about trying to go green and just trying to help the environment. But I didn’t want an electric car. I wanted to be able to haul stuff and we like to go fishing and camping. I wanted to be able to go off-road and be a part of nature.
Q: How far can you go without charging?
It has a 300-mile battery pack. I have off-road tires, so fully charged it goes about 293 miles. In regular conserve mode, you only use two of the four motors so you can get more range. Off-road mode also lifts the truck up to max height. There’s a mode for rock crawling, drifting in sand and sports mode, which drops the truck down to 9.5 inches off the ground and gives you more stability at a high rate of speed.
Q: How long does it take to charge?
Regular chargers you see at malls are Level 2 chargers. That will charge between 15 to 18 miles per hour. A faster charger can do 120 miles in 20 minutes. When we took it to Albuquerque, we were looking for a fast charger. We stopped in Carrizozo, N.M., plugged in, had lunch, came back and were ready to go.
Q: What adventures have you taken it on so far?
My wife Jessica and I like to go fishing at Elephant Butte, Caballo Lake or Ruidoso. I’m dying to get my tent. Rivian sells a tent on their website that goes on the back of the truck. It has a ladder that pops open and you climb up into the tent.
The truck also has a gear tunnel on the sides of the truck, you can see all the way through and use it to store gear or golf clubs. There’s also a camp kitchen that slides in and out and has a stove, a sink, a three-gallon water tank and drawers for pots and pans.
Q: What’s it like being the first person in El Paso to own an R1T?
People do a double take, slow down to look at it. I see people in the rear-view video monitor taking video and pictures while they drive. I look at the security cameras and see people coming up and taking pictures while I’m inside a store. It does attract attention.
Q: What makes this your dream car?
It’s quiet, inside and out. It’s a smooth ride. My wife is a lot shorter than me. She has to change everything to reach the pedals and see over the dashboard, but the truck remembers her settings, and converts back to mine when I get in. They really put a lot of thought into passenger comfort. a
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.