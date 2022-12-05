Some artists live to have their work
remembered for centuries, but not
Mauricio Mora.
“Many artists believe that it’s wonderful to be eternal after death, to have your work seen in museums. I say that we should live in this life,” Mora said.
Since painting his first canvas at the age of 24, Mora has continued his passion as an artist on his terms. Never someone to stay stagnant, Mora uses different art styles including graffiti, minimalist and pop art for his work.
When painting, Mora said he loves the process.
“When I’m on the canvas, it’s like a different world, it’s beautiful over there. But when I’m done with the painting, it’s just a product,” Mora said. “It’s not about the destination or the finished product, it’s about the journey I took to paint it.”
Mora, 54, grew up in Juárez, Mexico. At age 6, he started sketching superheroes like Batman and Spider-Man.
“It was the beginning of everything, where I got this passion and love for art,” he said.
When he was 11, Mora experimented with fragmenting shapes. He didn’t know at the time, but he was creating cubism, an art form Mora now paints frequently.
Even though Mora had his love for art at an early age, he didn’t explore the world of fine arts during his time at the University of Texas at El Paso.
“I didn’t take any art classes; I didn’t go to any museums or art galleries. All I had was the passion,” Mora said, who studied graphic design and business administration at UTEP.
Mora didn’t even have experience in painting until 1993, when he was approached by his father, Carlos Mora. His father worked as a plumber, while his mother, Alicia Mora, took care of the house.
“My dad built this house for my mother. It had all these empty walls, so he asked, ‘Mauricio, why don’t you do some painting for the house’” Mora said.
He said his first painting was a cubism piece in light pastels.
“My dad put that painting in the living room and my mom’s friends would ask who was the artist that did that?” Mora said. “It gave me an idea and I started selling my paintings to family members and then to friends.”
Since then, Mora has sold more than 1,500 paintings to collectors and art dealers in the United States, Mexico, France and Asia. Mora is best known for his paintings on round-faced Mexican children. He said he started painting them once he became a father to Mauricio Mora Jr. and Vanessa Mora.
“I have two kids. They are now adults, but they were my inspiration, and all my paintings of children represent them,” Mora said.
Mora said he tries to capture the innocence and purity of childlike wonderment in his paintings, something that is gone once we get older.
“Who doesn’t want to go back to being a kid again?” he said. “When you’re a child you don’t have to worry about the complexities of the world, it’s more joyful.”
After 30 years in the art industry, Mora wishes to live his life through what he sees rather than his paintings.
“I’m not expecting to be eternal from my work,” Mora said.
While he is working on another batch of paintings for the Hal Marcus Gallery near Downtown El Paso, Mora said he is more relaxed than in years past.
Marcus, artist and titular owner of his gallery, said he met Mora in the early ‘90s at a gallery in El Paso, where they both had an exhibit.
“About a year later, I opened my own gallery and invited him along with Francisco Romero and Daniel Padilla. I’ve been showcasing their work for probably 25 years,” Marcus said.
Marcus described Mora’s art style as hard to pinpoint
“Mauricio doesn’t stick to one thing because it’s popular,” Marcus said. “As a matter of fact, he didn’t do the little plump kid paintings because people liked them too much and he didn’t want to be tagged as that type of artist only. “
More than 30 original pieces by Mora can be viewed at Hal Marcus Gallery. Other works in the gallery were done by prominent El Paso/Juarez artists like Francisco Romero and Daniel Padilla.
Mora’s latest work will be showcased at the Monica Aboumrad Gallery at Do Right Hall in Marfa, Texas. The exhibit is expected to open around December. For more information, visit MonicaAboumradGallery.com.
Whether it’s traveling to places like Argentina or building houses in Mexico with his family, Mora said he is enjoying his private life.
“My success is more in the memories of the things I’ve done. And many of those things have nothing to do with art,” he said.
