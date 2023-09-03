Known for its savory flavors and plentiful use of rich spices, Indian curry is an aromatic comfort food.
Cooked across the globe, curry is distinguished by its use of garlic, ginger, turmeric, onions and choice of protein, but the dish can be customized with a variety of ingredients. In many ways, traditional Indian curry is similar to Mexican dishes like mole, chile colorado and guisados.
Curries from different regions of India have a distinct character, said Omar Hernandez, owner of Rosie’s Dhaba Indian food truck in El Paso. For example, curries in South India often have coconut bases, while in North India you’ll tend to find curries with onion and tomato bases.
“It’s spicy, savory and could also be sour or tart at the same time,” Hernandez said. “Depending on the type of curry it is or from what region it came from, one style of curry can be totally different from another.”
A key step in making curry is tempering some of the spices. This traditional method cooks whole spices in hot oil to extract their full flavor, adding a distinct flavor and fragrance to the final dish.
A common misconception about curry is that it must be intensely spicy, but don’t let that mislead you. Curry is a complex meal with many different recipes for achieving a balance of flavors through a skillful layering of ingredients.
Indian chicken curry for the home cook
Recipe provided by Omar Hernandez
Prep: 20 Minutes
Cook: 60 Minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients
2 lbs. boneless/skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces
Chicken marinade
5 oz. whole plain unsweetened yogurt
Juice of one lemon
2 tsp. ginger/garlic paste. Use a mortar and pestle to grind fresh ginger and garlic.
2 tbsp. tamarind pulp
Key spices
1 tsp. cumin seeds
1 tsp. cilantro seeds, also known as coriander
1 tsp. mustard seeds
1 bay leaf
1 in. piece of a cinnamon stick
1 tsp. finely chopped green chili peppers
1/4 tsp. turmeric powder
Cooking ingredients
4 tbsp. vegetable oil
2 medium red onions, finely chopped
14 oz. fresh chopped tomatoes
2 tsp. ginger/garlic paste
2 fresh green chili peppers whole. Use Jwala, Thai or Serrano chili depending on the level of heat you like.
6-8 curry leaves, stemmed and whole
8 oz. water, or more if you prefer a thinner sauce
1 tsp. fenugreek leaves, dried
4 green cardamom pods
2 cloves
2 tsp. tamarind pulp
Garnish
Small bunch of fresh cilantro, finely chopped
Instructions
1. Place the chicken thighs in a large bowl, add the marinade ingredients and coat well. Marinate for at least 20 minutes. If you marinate the chicken overnight, allow it to come to room temperature before cooking.
2. Set a small cast iron pan on low heat. Add the cumin seeds, cilantro seeds and mustard seeds. It should take about 1 minute for the spices to become fragrant. Once fragrant, remove from the heat and grind them coarsely in a mortar and pestle. Set aside.
3. Set a large sauté pan on low heat. Add the oil and let warm. Once ready, add bay leaf and cinnamon, cook for 1 minute until spices become fragrant. Then add the red onions and sauté for 5 minutes.
4. Add chopped green chili, continue to sauté for 2 minutes.
5. Add turmeric, stir to coat evenly and cook for a further 2 minutes.
6. Add tomatoes and continue to sauté for at least 10 minutes. Stir occasionally.
7. Add the garlic/ginger paste and the whole green chilis. Pierce the chilis before adding to release flavor. Continue to cook for 2 minutes.
8. Add the spices you ground in the mortar and pestle. Stir well and continue to sauté until the mixture resembles a paste. You will see the oil start to separate from the onions and tomatoes. If the ingredients start to become a little dry or the spices start to burn, add a little water.
9. Add the marinated chicken and fresh curry leaves.
10. Turn the heat up to medium. Stir well and frequently to allow the chicken to seal. Do this for at least 5 minutes.
11. Add the water. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer.
12. Add the fenugreek leaves, green cardamoms, cloves and tamarind. Cover the pan and cook for 25 minutes or until the chicken is tender and the sauce is thick.
13. Remove from heat and stir in fresh cilantro. Serve with basmati rice.
