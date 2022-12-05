Picture it – the family sitting around the Christmas tree, presents unwrapped, paper tossed everywhere and bellies full of tamales.
Reality starts to set in and now the real work begins.
Proper holiday décor storage can help keep your space clean, protect your items, and make setting up for future holidays easier.
This is where the helpful tips from a certified organizer come into play.
Mariela Diaz, owner of Inspiring Spaces, is an El Paso-based professional organizer who is certified in the method of Marie Kondo, an internationally recognized organizer.
Diaz said organizing holiday items can easily begin when the merry-making ends and the time for storing it away arrives.
Post-holiday storage should start with a realistic assessment of what to keep.
“I ask people to be honest when separating the sentimental from the useful, to honor the things that represent their traditions,” she said. “I ask them to really think about the things that they use every year and if it's something that adds value. Things like vintage light strings that no longer work or broken ornaments that aren’t used anymore should be discarded.”
Diaz recommends evaluating items as they are taken out of storage and start a purge pile immediately.
If you decorate rooms in a theme, she said to store those things together. For example, if you decorate in red and green only, keep those items in one bin or if you decorate in a Disney theme, keep those together as well.
Diaz said its best to use quality plastic containers as opposed to cardboard, which can damage easily if water or humidity reaches them.
For those who prefer an artificial tree, don’t discard the box, it should be used to re-store the tree. Diaz’s pro tip is to use Saran Wrap around the branches of each section to help ease the tree back into the box.
