This holiday season seems like the best opportunity for people to reconnect after two years of dealing with a worldwide pandemic.
There have been so many lost celebrations during that time that practically everyone is ready to gather around family, friends and food.
However, with the festivities come the extra headache of trying to feed a few extra mouths this season.
There are easy ways to prepare for your holiday spread simply by planning ahead.
While, a turkey or a ham are the traditional favorite main courses, the side dishes really bring the experience together with a variety of delicious choices.
Raul “Rulis” Gonzalez, chef and owner of Rulis’ International Kitchen in West El Paso, said with a few simple ingredients, hosts can create easy, comforting accompaniments.
“For the holidays, the spread has tamales, pozole and menudo,” Gonzalez said. “Those dishes are a little time consuming, but it’s about spending time with family.”
He said in the Paso del Norte region, it’s more about the spread – a mix of sweet, savory, time-consuming and quickly prepared dishes – where guests can graze and decide for themselves what to eat.
Borderland spreads usually include sweets such as buñuelos and sweet tamales.
Gonzalez shared two easy recipes to up your side dish game this season – potato hash and apple crepes.
Each dish comes together in 15 minutes and can be made with ingredients already on hand.
“You’re able to use things you have in your fridge,” Gonzalez said. “If you’re buying seasonally, those flavors are all going to go great together.”
The potato hash is topped with fresh red onion, which gives it a slight German feel.
“It gives you texture,” he said. “It’s going to get crispy, but you’re also going to get a different flavor profile. It’s going to be more colorful, and a more modern fusion version of mashed potatoes.”
No matter what this season throws at you, it’s good to be prepared. So, when possible, plan ahead.
Gonzalez suggests making some side dishes a day or two in advance.
In the kitchen, Gonzalez said the French concept of mise en place – when ingredients are prepared and organized before cooking – makes the whole process go smoother.
He also suggests making sure to have everything measured out, with the necessary tools and equipment gathered, and dice, peel or cut all veggies before you start cooking.
It’s also helpful to keep a to-do list and be familiar with preparation and cooking times. And remember, cook things that take the longest first.
“You just gotta have everything prepared,” Gonzalez said.
Above all, practice your recipes. You don’t want to serve a new recipe for the very first time on Thanksgiving.
“If it doesn’t work out, then you’re screwed,” Gonzalez said. “Practice the recipes so you have an idea of what to expect.”
Holiday Apple Crepes
(makes about 6 crepes)
Recipes by Rulis Gonzalez
2 Granny Smith apples
2 tbsp butter
3 tbsp brown sugar
¼ tsp cinnamon
¼ tsp ground nutmeg
Cajeta or milk caramel warmed
Crepes, store-bought or homemade
Cream cheese
Add butter and brown sugar to a skillet over medium heat.
Stir in apples, cinnamon and ground nutmeg.
Cook down until apples are soft, about 10 to 15 minutes.
Spread cream cheese on half of a warmed crepe.
Spoon apples into crepe.
Fold in half, then fold in half again.
Drizzle with warmed cajeta, or milk caramel.
Homemade Crepes
(makes 6-8)
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 eggs
1 cup milk
¼ tsp kosher salt
2 tbsp butter, melted
Zest of small lime
Combine everything in a food processor or blender and blend until smooth.
Let sit for 10 minutes, then pour about 2 ounces onto a non-stick pan over medium-high heat.
Cook for a minute or two then flip and cook for another minute or so before sliding it off the pan.
Potato Hash
2 potatoes
1 red bell pepper
1 jalapeño
Cooking oil
Salt and pepper
Garlic powder, to taste
Paprika, to taste
Fresh red onion
Bacon
Dice veggies into ½ inch cubes.
Add oil to a pan heated over medium.
When oil is hot, add veggies and seasoning.
Stir occasionally.
Cook for about 10 minutes.
Top with bacon and fresh sliced onion.
Topping potato wash with fresh red onion gives it a slight German feel.
It’s a quick and easy holiday side dish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.