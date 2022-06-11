 Skip to main content
Golden Oldie: Bluey

Golden Oldie: Bluey

About Bluey

Owner: Jeanette Zurschmiede

Breed: Miniature schnauzer

Ages: 13

Obtained from: A breeder in Brownsville, Oregon (where the family used to live)

Her story: Bluey was adopted along with her brother Jimmy from the same breeder but a different litter. They were only two weeks apart, so they grew up and did absolutely everything together. Bluey would suddenly follow Mom everywhere and lay her head on her stomach – making Mom suspect she might be pregnant.

“Once our daughter was born, Bluey’s nurturing instincts kicked in,” Jeanette says. “If the baby cried, she was the first one to arrive at her side.”

