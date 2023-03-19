On a chilly Monday, 500 gallons of sweet tea, mixed with a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast, was getting funky in stainless steel vats in a room on the Eastside.
Nearby, owners Louie and Claudia Castorena kept watch over their kombucha, which they produce, can and sell in El Paso under the Madre Nostra brand.
“For flavors, I like to incorporate more of our roots here in El Paso. Whether it’s the Chica Fresa or mango chile lime, we try to give it more of a local flavor,” said Louie Castorena, who spoke to El Paso Inc. at the company’s tasting room at 9828 Montana.
He has become one of the beverage’s biggest boosters in the region, promoting the brew at farmers markets and on Instagram. Madre Nostra’s kombucha is available at 23 coffee shops, restaurants and stores in El Paso and Las Cruces.
Kombucha, once the beverage equivalent of the avocado green, shag-carpeted Volkswagen bus your parents may have driven in the ’70s, is having a moment. You could say the fermented beverage, which now occupies prime shelf space in major grocery stores in El Paso, has earned Subaru Outback status – niche but treasured by its devotees.
Castorena turned his kombucha-brewing hobby into a business in 2016 and has been slowly but steadily expanding since.
“It’s grown more than I expected,” he said. “We’ve relied on farmers markets to get the word out and teach people what it is. Within six months, we had to move from our first mini location. We had plans before COVID to really expand, and now we are just slowly getting back into everything.”
Each region of El Paso has its own most popular flavor, Castorena said.
“Central likes the mango and Chica Fresa, the Westside likes the Hopped Passionfruit and the Oolong Rose Lemonade and the Eastside does a lot of blueberry and the mango, too.”
So, underneath all the fizz and funk, just what is kombucha made of?
In short, it’s fizzy fermented tea, usually black tea.
As with sourdough bread, kombucha’s production begins with a starter that can be obtained from a kombucha-brewing friend or even Amazon.com. And, as with yogurt, it is full of bacteria, the friendly type.
The symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast – more fondly referred to as the SCOBY or “mother” by fans – is added to sweet tea and left to ferment until the brew develops its sour taste. The yeast consumes the sugar, producing ethanol. And the ethanol is consumed by bacteria, producing a variety of tasty acids. Brewing time varies but usually takes a few weeks.
Often a second fermentation is done to produce the natural fizz – usually with fruit, ginger or other flavoring mixed with the liquid.
Making kombucha at home isn’t difficult, but it’s not without risk and there are some pitfalls to avoid (like not keeping the process sanitary). There are now many guides that can be found online by searching “how to make kombucha,” and starter liquid is sold online with instructions.
If you foray into kombucha brewing, you will be seeing the mat, or pellicle, that grows on top of the brew.
And let’s be real. The biofilm that forms on the top of the kombucha is not pretty. While it may look like an alien lifeform, it is nothing to fear. The mat is made of cellulose, which is the same stuff that makes up plant cell walls and is used to produce paper. mat that forms as an air-liquid barrier is a byproduct of the brewing process and is not included in the finished beverage. You’ll only come across one if you are homebrewing.
According to Fermentaholics, “There’s no one perfect way for a pellicle to look, so don’t worry if yours looks off-putting. Just love it anyway and tell it that it’s special.”
