Country Club Animal Clinic Category sponsor

Gentle Giant: Storm

Gentle Giant: Storm

About Storm

Owner: Christopher Loya

Breed: Neapolitan Mastiff 

Age: 1.5

Obtained from: Saved her from abuse. She was in bones when found and I was able to save her.

Her story: She is a very happy dog. She has a huge yard where she plays with me and kids all the time. She is friendly, and loves to snuggle. Her favorite toy is a Christmas tree since it has lights.

