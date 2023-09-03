Some people may take one look at El Pasoan Glenn Dacosta’s 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe and see just metal, paint and horsepower. But Dacosta sees dreams, memories, perseverance and the relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect vehicle with your own hard work. 

8V4A7245.jpg

Glenn Dacosta worked on the car in his garage every weekend for two years during the pandemic. He finished in May 2022.
Glenn Dacosta

Glenn Dacosta
Interior

Glenn Dacosta and his brother also redid the interior.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.