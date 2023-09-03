Some people may take one look at El Pasoan Glenn Dacosta’s 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe and see just metal, paint and horsepower. But Dacosta sees dreams, memories, perseverance and the relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect vehicle with your own hard work.
Dacosta fell in love with Mustangs in high school, when an older neighbor picked him up for rides to the video arcade and he would cruise up Transmountain Road.
“I have a lot of memories in that car, hanging out with the older guys, driving up Transmountain and overlooking the Northeast,” Dacosta said.
That very same Mustang slipped through his fingers a few years later when his friend offered to sell Dacosta the car for $300. It took Dacosta a few days to get permission from his parents to withdraw the money from his bank account. But by that time, his friend had received an offer for double the amount.
It would be a few more years – after high school graduation and a stint in the Army – until Dacosta’s dad would help make his dreams of owning a Mustang come true.
Today, it has a show-car-quality paint job that Dacosta sprayed himself and packs a 351 Windsor engine stroked to a 427 under the hood.
How did you come to acquire this Mustang?
In 1989, my brother-in-law told me he knew of a Mustang at a dealership in Canutillo. The owner said he wanted $1,200. I went to the bank, but I was 22 with no credit and no collateral.
My dad said, “Do you want the car?” I said, “Dad, they denied the loan.” He said, “That’s not what I asked. Do you want the car?” And he went and withdrew 12 $100 bills so I could buy the car.
What shape was it in?
It ran. It was blue and had a V8 and an automatic transmission. The interior was redone from the original vinyl to cloth. I had to rejoin the military to support my family. I parked it at my dad’s, and it sat there from 1991 to 2007.
My brother and I started rebuilding the car in his garage in 2010. Back then, I used to race it and I blew the motor in 2015. It sat on a dolly from 2015 to 2020.
How did it go from sitting in a garage to your dream car?
I had big dreams but not a big budget. When COVID hit, my wife was very cautious. We weren't going anywhere or doing anything, so I used all the money I was saving not going out and put it into the car.
I started buying tools and working on the car in my garage every weekend. I cut the front end off, put in a new suspension system and a 351 Windsor engine, stroked to a 427. I finished in May 2022.
What’s your favorite thing about your car?
When I was a kid, you would see the ’60s hot rods with the eight-stack Weber carbs that look like horns. I always thought that was really cool. I wanted that but with a fuel injection setup. I wanted an air filtration system with the sand here in the desert.
I saw this guy, Dave Kindig, who built one on his TV show, “Bitchin’ Rides.” I sent him the measurements and went to pick it up in person. The guys from the shop all signed underneath the filter hats.
What does your dad think about that $1,200 investment?
When I was a kid, my dad would tell me to come help him work on his car and I’d say, “I don’t have time; I want to hang out with friends.”
When I finished building the car in 2022, I asked him to come over. My dad is very meticulous. He came over and looked at the car. He was looking in the engine, underneath, inside and not a word. Afterward, he just put his arm around me and said, “Son, you built an amazing car.”
