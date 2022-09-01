Full-Moon Nights White Sands National Park Poem by Virginia Macias Photos by Cosima Rangel Cosima Rangel El Paso Inc. Photographer Author email Sep 1, 2022 Sep 1, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Night's darkness towers aboveWhite Sands’ dunesIts moon glows so bright crying for the borderland to pay it attention Photo by Cosima Rangel Beneath its presence we gather to danceunder the silvery spotlightThe scent of bonfires and barbequesfill the air as we tumble gratefully intomotion down the dunes... Photo by Cosima Rangel ...The coolness of the sand coats our skin contradicting the surrounding warm desert......The happiest moments layin the little white waves of a sand filled like oceanWith a moon watching over us as we sleep... Photo by Cosima Rangel ...The moon hovers so close to earth,almost as if it is there to listen to our whispersIt lingers around us but it favors voicesof those who come out in the nightIts proximity to earth reminds usthat no matter where we come from,the moon remains near. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cosima Rangel Virginia Macias Full-moon Nights Fall 2022 Magazine El Paso Inc. Magazine White Sands Features Moon Dune Sand Geology Darkness Proximity Borderland Sands Night Coolness Cosima Rangel El Paso Inc. Photographer Author email Follow Cosima Rangel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
