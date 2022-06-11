It’s been a long wait and El Paso Inc. is proud to announce the 2022 Ultimate Supreme Pet: Georgie.
But picking the winner was tough. Our team huddled up in the conference room arguing for a while over which animal should win. It was the first time we considered a hedgehog!
In the end, though, how can you say no to a face like Georgie’s?
This is our fourth annual Best Pet contest. It was also the first year that we added the Downtown Best Pet Pawty to the project. By the number of times someone asked when we were doing the next one, I think people really enjoyed the event.
If you’re curious about the Best Pet process, we explain the contest on page 26. Congratulations to the Best Pet winners, and finalists.
We are a family and pet-friendly business. Owners Tom and Ellie Fenton are rarely in the office without Buddy – the black dog pictured above. Buddy sprints through our open floor plan, Tokyo drifting across the floor as he rounds the corners.
At home, my family has a 115-pound Rottweiler named Grizzly; Bella, a disabled Springer Spaniel (pictured together at the bottom right); Milo the cat who is down at least four lives; and a tortoise named Shelly.
Sometimes a ruckus and always costly, we wouldn’t give it up for the world. They bring a great deal of joy to our lives.
In the middle of this issue’s production, we also bid good-bye to its former editor Cindy Ramirez. Cindy did a great deal of work preparing this issue. We thank her and wish her well on her next adventure.
