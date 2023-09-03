On day – checks calendar – 39 of a historic streak of triple-digit heat, as production begins on this issue, I am starting to believe that fall just won’t happen this year.
Summer has been brutal. Perhaps fall decided to stay somewhere cooler. I wouldn’t blame it.
By the time this issue lands on driveways and newsstands, I hope long, cool evenings are nearly to our sun-bleached city and the monsoon is well underway.
This issue is packed with things you can do this fall, beginning with sports. Our cover story profiles three UTEP athletes, and you can read more about them on page 38. Bringing together three student-athletes from three different sports for one photo shoot during summer was a logistics puzzle. Thankfully, the folks at the UTEP athletics department were up to the task and helped us pull it off.
Fall has always been my favorite time for growing vegetables. Really! There are fewer bugs and plants love the cooler weather – with some, like spinach, able to grow right through winter. Read more about how to plant a fall vegetable garden on page 56.
Fall is also the perfect time to get out of the city and visit one of the many wineries in the region. There’s plenty of wine to sip and many festivals to enjoy, and you can read more about them on page 62.
And if that’s not enough, we’ve compiled a list of 100 things to do in El Paso. My wife and I have lived here for 15 years but continue from time to time to uncover hidden gems. Usually, we discover them by talking to fellow El Pasoans, the best source of information about the city. The list that begins on page 46 is the result of talking to many El Pasoans. It is not meant to be complete – just something I hope will inspire your next adventure close to home.
I also asked several El Pasoans to share their recommendations and a couple of their greatest experiences, and you can read them on pages 46 to 49.
If I had to pick one of mine, it was probably our introduction to El Paso’s rainy season. My wife and I grabbed takeout, drove into the Franklin Mountains and stopped at one of the lookouts on Transmountain Road. In the distance, a purple squall swept across the desert as the sun dipped below the horizon and the distant hills caught fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.