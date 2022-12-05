What you are about to indulge in is my first attempt into the magazine business. As a print journalist of 30 years, I have often wondered what goes into producing a quality, glossy magazine. I quickly learned it takes a team of dedicated professional designers, photographers, writers, editors and sales staff to make it work.
Please take a few seconds to acknowledge the names to your right for their amazing work in producing the Winter Magazine. From the bottom of my heart, I thank everyone of you.
The four feature stories – Estela Casas’ cancer battle, the Mauricio Mora artist profile, the vintage clothing trend and the story of the three generations of farmers at the Ramirez Pecan Farm in Clint – represent the love people have for El Paso and the diverse people who call it home.
Contributor Ytzel Molina eloquently tells Casas’ story of determination and courage.
“Estela easily could’ve just kept her fight to herself, but in true Estela fashion, she saw this as an opportunity to positively impact the lives of others,” said Rick Cabrera, Casas’ former co-anchor of 10 years at KVIA.
I had the honor of talking to Guadalupe Ramirez III and his mother Norma Ramirez, the matriarch of the family, about their love of the land as third-generation farmers at the Ramirez Pecan Farm in Clint.
“It’s not only where we work, it’s where we live,” Norma Ramirez said. “Nothing compares to being out here on the land. You can’t beat country living. I wouldn’t give it up for anything.”
Then there is the story of Michael Sanchez who left his 22-year career as an officer with the El Paso Police Department to become, of all things, a funeral director.
Sanchez is proof that there is always a “second act” in life and it’s OK for people to leave a career for a breath of fresh air, an opportunity to hit the reset button and move on to something different.
“When I retired, my wife told me I went from giving citations to offering cremations,” Sanchez joked. “Actually, the two professions are similar in that I serve the community.”
There is something for everyone in this issue so sit back and enjoy!
