The father and son team of Dr. George Gibson and Dr. Sammy Gibson have been caring for cats and dogs at the Eastwood Animal Clinic, 9509 Montana, since 1975.

Dr. Sammy Gibson

Dr. Sammy Gibson performs orthopedic surgery on a Great Dane. Gibson said he operates on three to six animals a day.
Dr. George Gibson

Dr. George Gibson sees dozens of cats and dogs a day.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.