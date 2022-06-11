Fast & Furriest: Kylo

Kylo, an adorable five-year-old cockapoo, was the neediest of his litter.
Perhaps that’s what made him a perfect match for Cynthia Castillo, a mental health counselor in El Paso.
“I’m a therapist, so of course I would get a dog who has anxiety,” Castillo jokes. “He reserves all my time slots available to counsel.”
Castillo obtained Kylo from a breeder.
“He requires a lot of attention. He was perfect for me,” says Castillo, 30, who’s been working from home since the pandemic started.
Kylo is an “only child” who doesn’t have human or canine siblings, Castillo says. Kylo is Castillo’s first dog – at least one for whom she’s fully responsible.
“He’s so spoiled he may not know he’s a dog,” Castillo says as she shares a photo of Kylo napping, his body partly draped over the arm of a sofa. In fact, the affectionate pup likes to separate his toys: those he plays with and those reserved for cuddling with at nap time.
Kylo is supersmart and enjoys snacking on Pup-Peroni treats as well the occasional Puppuccino with extra whipped cream.
When he’s not sleeping or snacking, Kylo loves to play fetch.
“When I trained him to fetch, I would give him a treat every time he brought back the ball,” Castillo says. “Now he brings us anything he can find in exchange for food – a shoe, anything we leave around the house.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.