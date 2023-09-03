Autumn is an ideal time to plant vegetables in El Paso, if you plant the right varieties and offer them proper care.
“Plant from mid-September through mid-October. Otherwise, you’ll be bumping up against the coolness of December and January,” said Robin Scofield, an El Paso County Master Gardener. “Stay away from tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, eggplant and chili peppers. Those grow in summer.”
Vegetables can be grown in the ground, in raised beds or in containers. They need six to eight hours of sunlight a day, so before deciding on a location, study the sunlight patterns of your home.
Conduct a soil test to determine how acidic or alkaline the soil is and what nutrients might be deficient. After amending the earth, removing rocks, roots and weeds and adding compost and fertilizer, the planting begins.
“Keep track of when you plant things in a notebook,” Scofield said. “Many vegetables grow underground, making it hard to know when they’re ready. Instead of pulling them out for a test, keep track of the time you plant them.”
Water plants properly, always keeping the ground moist. El Paso Water offers 30-day landscape watering permits to establish new lawns. Individuals with drip irrigation systems should time them to turn on for five minutes in the morning and evening.
Cool-weather crops generally tolerate a light frost. If temperatures dip into the 20s, cover them with cloth, not plastic.
“Use old sheets or towels to wrap containers; that’s where the roots are,” Scofield said.
Spinach
Grow the leafy green from September through October by transplant or seed, in a container or in the ground. Space no closer than 8 inches apart. This cold hardy vegetable can take temperatures in the 20s, but cover them if it drops to the teens. Consistent moisture is critical for growth. Crops are ready in six to eight weeks. Cut, don’t tear, outer leaves when ready to harvest; torn stubs attract disease.
Broccoli
Broccoli grows best from transplants. Space plants 10 inches apart, fertilize to speed development, then pack the soil tightly around them. Water deeply at planting time, a quart to half a gallon, then daily until it’s a vigorous plant. Green buds will grow after a few months, and the broccoli is ready for harvest.
Collard greens
Collard greens grow easily from seed in raised beds and containers. In the ground, test the soil to ensure it doesn’t lack nitrogen. Space seeds 20 inches apart; they take two months to grow into a big, leafy vegetable. Harvest by gently cutting off the outer leaves, not the center. Allow the plant to recover and grow for 30 days before the next harvest.
Garlic
If you plant garlic in October, expect it to be ready to harvest next May. Plant single cloves pointy side up, spacing them 6 inches apart, in full sun in loose, well-drained soil. Follow package recommendations for fertilizer. Trim bud stalks that grow out of the plant. Harvest once the leaves are brown. Cure garlic to extend its shelf life or use it quickly if fresh.
Carrots
Plant as early as mid-September by seed, not by transplanting. Use seed tape to space evenly. Carrots germinate slowly, taking as long as two to three weeks; keep the soil moist throughout. Carrots like soft, sandy soil. Interplanting radishes with carrots will keep the soil loose and enable their successful growth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.