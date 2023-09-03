There is something spectacular about driving along New Mexico Highway 28 in the fall.
Highway 28, which begins west of Canutillo and goes through downtown Mesilla, New Mexico, passes through agricultural communities of the Mesilla Valley, such as La Union, Anthony, Vado, Chamberino and La Mesa, home of Chope’s Bar and Café.
The drive takes you away from the desert and under the tree canopy of Stahmanns pecan orchards that are ready for harvest in October and November.
The 30-mile drive from El Paso to Las Cruces also takes you through some impressive wineries, including Zin Valle Vineyards in Canutillo, La Viña Winery in Anthony and Rio Grande Vineyard and Winery in Las Cruces.
Southern New Mexico is well known for its chiles, but the state’s wine culture is equally impressive.
It includes down-home tasting rooms, festivals celebrating the state’s noteworthy varieties and award-winning pours in every corner of the Land of Enchantment.
“Fall is a wonderful time to visit wineries and vineyards, when the weather is cooling off and the vineyard is typically, for the most part, still intact and green,” said Ryan Poulos, co-owner of Zin Valle Vineyards. “The two months of the year we see the most business and customers at the winery are April and October.”
The weather is perfect to enjoy the fall colors and enjoy the fruits of their labor.
“The region comes alive with a symphony of warm hues, and the crisp air enhances the experience of indulging in fine wines and savoring delectable local cuisine,” said Chris Lang, one of the owners of Rio Grande Winery. “Fall is the ideal time to witness the grape harvest, a captivating process that exemplifies the dedication and craftsmanship behind Rio Grande’s exceptional wines.”
