Dynamic Duo: Reggie and Mando

Dynamic Duo: Reggie and Mando

About Reggie and Mando

Owner: April Kling

Breed: Pig & Chihuahua

Ages: Both 3 years old

Obtained from: A friend who could no longer take care of him. The family had been fostering Mando for two weeks before adopting Reggie.

Their story: Reggie and Mando have two human brothers and two human sisters. They also have a guinea pig brother and sister, as well as a cat sister and dog sister. They are one big happy family. The Dynamic Duo’s favorite toy is a squeaky burrito, which they take turns playing with every morning when they go out to the yard.

