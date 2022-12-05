Pecans and the holidays go hand in hand, taking center stage across dinner tables from delicious pies to snacks and everything in between.
And in the lush corner of Clint, just a few miles outside El Paso on North Loop Drive, sits a paradise of pecan trees.
For the past 21 years, the land has been worked – and lived on – by the Ramirez family. Pecan farming runs deep in the family, three generations worth.
“My father and mother grew up in Ysleta and my father helped his grandfather pick pecans,” Lupe Ramirez III said while standing in the middle of the 10-acre, 300-tree orchard in the Cotton Valley. “They were field hands, cleaning the fields, harvesting the crops, doing whatever had to be done.”
After his father, Guadalupe Ramirez, returned after serving 22 years in the United States Air Force, he bought the Hajost farm.
“It was already an established farm of 20 years,” Lupe Ramirez said. “My dad asked us if this was something we wanted to do as a family and we all said yes. He bought it in 2001 and we’ve been here ever since.”
The rural setting offers a small reprieve from the hustle and bustle of city life, and the small kitchen produces pecan pies, tres leches cake, banana-pecan bread, butter-pecan cookies, Santa Fe wedding cookies, biscochos, carrot-pineapple bread, ice cream, spicy-sweet pecans and cinnamon sweet pecans.
Ramirez Pecan Farm has events throughout the year, including a Pecan Harvest Festival the first weekend in December, Pumpkin Painting Contest in October and a Lady Bug Release Party in April.
Norma Ramirez, the matriarch of the family, said she loves working on the farm.
“It’s not only where we work, it’s where we live,” she said. “Nothing compares to being out here on the land. You can’t beat country living. I wouldn’t give it up for anything.”
She said it makes her heart happy to see people enjoying their day at the farm.
“It’s very different out here,” she said. “It makes me happy to watch the children running around and having a good time. You don’t see that in the city anymore.”
On a recent Saturday afternoon, El Pasoan Jessica Loya visited Ramirez Farm with her two children, Josh and Patsy.
“We had a wonderful time choosing pumpkins and painting them,” she said. “Everyone who works here was extremely friendly and helpful. It was a great outing for my family.”
It was Greg Thomas’ fourth visit to the Clint farm.
“There’s something special about being out here in the open air,” he said, knuckle deep in yellow and pink paint. “The kids love painting the pumpkins and my wife and I love the baked goods. Every time I’ve been here, I have been treated with warmth and kindness. I love the atmosphere at the farm.”
Lupe Ramirez and his wife Jessica live and work on the Clint farm, growing and maintaining the trees and cleaning or shelling the pecans.
They are also responsible for the day-to-day operations.
“Like any farm or any business, we have good years and we have bad years based on the economy, droughts, etc.,” he said. “You think you’re ahead of the game and then something happens, a tractor breaks down or something unexpected happens. But I’ve been very blessed. I got to raise my kids here, both have helped me on the tractor, that’s the blessing. I have always been available for them.”
Between 15,000 to 20,000 pounds of pecans are produced a year.
We often hear the stories of people losing their family farms — some to drought, others to the bank or due to the lack of offspring to work the land. These are issues that resonate with anyone who has a love of the land or family.
“The love comes from a little bit of everything, the land, family and the customers,” Lupe Ramirez said. “We host weddings here, too. Our guests always tell me that they enjoy the warm, tranquil, welcoming feeling they get from being out here. That is one of the best compliments I can get. I want the good vibes here on the farm. I want people to feel welcomed, I want people to feel at home, like they are at a family gathering.”
