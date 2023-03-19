Don't get stuck with a spring sunburn Skin health is important at any age By El Paso Inc. staff Mar 19, 2023 Mar 19, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As the borderland enjoys the return of longer, warmer days, it’s easy to forget just how powerful the sunshine can be.Protection from the sun is helpful in maintaining overall health and taking steps to avoid melanoma and other skin cancers, according to the Centers for Disease Control.Upwards of 5 million Americans, the majority over 65, are treated for skin cancer each year, according to the CDC.While getting some sunshine is a good way to boost your intake of vitamin D, too much can cause damage at any age.Protect your skin while outdoors with these tips:• Avoid peak hours when the sun is strongest, stay in the shade and use sunglasses.• Use broad spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher, and re-apply as the day goes on. Don’t forget to apply in places like the ears, lips, scalp, back of neck and hands.• Wear wide-brimmed hats and long-sleeved shirts and pants. Materials like linen and cotton can help keep you cool.• When checking the weather, pay attention to the day’s UV index, and avoid too much time in the sun if the index is at 3 or above.• For severe sunburn, seek medical help if you have dehydration, a fever of 101 degrees or above and extreme pain.• Regularly check your skin. The CDC recommends the ABCDEs of skin cancer symptoms: Asymmetrical, jagged Border, uneven Color, Diameter larger than a pea and mole Evolving. (0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Sign up for our newsletters 