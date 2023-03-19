On March 2, 1836, the Republic of Texas was born when Anglo Americans and Tejanos living in the Mexican colony of Texas declared independence.
The Lone Star State remained an independent republic for nine years, 11 months and 17 days, until it was annexed by the United States in 1845.
“Preserving Texas’ history is important because we have such a diverse, ethnic, cultural and socio-economic origin since its settlement,”
said Sharon Fourtner, the chapter president of the Rio Grande Daughters of the Republic of Texas.
Founded in 1891, the Daughters are the oldest patriotic women’s organization in Texas, with 97 chapters.
El Paso's Rio Grande Daughters of the Republic of Texas meets the second Friday of the month during September through November, and February through May at the Greenery Restaurant, 750 Sunland Park Dr., where you’ll be greeted by passionate women celebrating their Texas ancestry.
How many members do you have?
We have more than 55 members in this chapter. We have the time, the desire and the will to form more chapters in El Paso like the Children of the Republic of Texas and the Sons of the Republic of Texas.
How does the chapter recruit new members?
We try to promote everything that we do through press coverage like the paper or appearing on the radio. Every time we meet, we showcase ourselves with interesting programs and events
We’ve had very interesting speakers talk to us. For example, we went down to the Magoffin House to meet Kay Bailey Hutchinson, the first woman senator from Texas. We heard her talk about one of her books, signing her books and about the women that shaped Texas during the early years of the republic and even during the 1900s.
We show our presence to the youth by teaching Texas history at public schools in El Paso. We also have an essay contest every year at these schools for 4th and 7th grade. Those students write about specific topics, and we provide the local winners, their family and their teacher a luncheon with a cash prize.
What activities will the chapter have in 2023?
In March, the whole state celebrates Texas History Month. We have many special days during that month, including Texas Independence Day, Texas Founders Day, Texas Flag Day, Alamo Heroes Day and the Republic of Texas Founders Day.
During our March meeting, we are going to honor four people, one of them is a woman and three are men. We are giving them the title of honorary daughters because throughout the years, they have been very generous with their time and talent to our chapter during our activities and programs. We are bestowing upon them an honorary membership in just this chapter, especially the men, which is not common for Daughters of the Republic of Texas nationally as it’s only open to women.
But for our chapter, we are honoring them and thanking them for their contribution in preserving and promoting Texas and supporting our objectives.
