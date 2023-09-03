What mental picture do you see when you imagine an author? Someone in a darkened room, pounding away on a typewriter in a solitary writing binge, powered by a flow of caffeine or nicotine?
Now imagine the opposite, and you probably have a good picture of the real authors and aspiring writers who meet the second Saturday of each month in the El Paso Writers’ League. The stereotype of the reclusive writer is just that, a stereotype.
The El Paso Writers' League was founded 87 years ago by six women who worked during the day and met at night to sharpen their writing skills. Today, members meet once a month to become better writers and even learn the steps to publishing and self-publishing.
The group has a dozen active members and about 100 writers on its mailing list of current and past members. It hosts annual writing contests to showcase the work of local writers.
The league’s president, Kari Veenstra, and vice president Stephanie Amerena talked to El Paso Inc. about the group’s activities and what they enjoy the most about writing.
What does the El Paso Writers’ League do?
Veenstra: We get together to educate each other, encourage each other and support each other. Our official mission statement is to be a resource for writers of any skill level within the greater El Paso area and provide them a sense of community.
Amerena: You hear different voices from other writers that have their own methods, with some having many years of experience. It’s like a collage of styles and an environment that lets you grow.
What happens at meetings?
Veenstra: The league puts a lot of work into getting quality presenters. We also have take-home writing exercises that are set almost every month. We also have a plethora of presentations to help grow the writing community. We make sure for every meeting, there is the opportunity to have a valuable takeaway.
How does membership work?
Veenstra: The league is funded through membership. Our members pay annual dues of $25, which allows us to pay for special speakers during meetings and our contests.
Why does the league have writing contests?
Veenstra: A lot of our writers enjoy our contests that are held in the fall every year. One of the best ways to hone your writing skills is, of course, to continue writing and participate in writing. Members also get a discount if they submit a piece to the contest.
Why do you enjoy writing?
Veenstra: One thing I love about it is that escapist element. Then there are other factors like world-building and just creating. My approach has been to have any character in the world be indicatively shaped by the social elements and culture put in that world. It’s fiction, but it makes it more real.
Amerena: Writing is therapeutic. I’ve always enjoyed reading and writing as a sense of escape. I’m working on an actual novel, which I’ve never done before. I enjoy writing the characters, the world, the social politics and researching other books from similar genres.
