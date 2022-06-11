 Skip to main content
Chuco Spirit: Mylo

Owner: Leah Lopez

Breed: Shih Tzu

Age: 12

Obtained from: Animal Rescue League of El Paso

His story: Mylo is an only child; he has no human or dog siblings. He prefers to be an only dog, only playing with cousins and other dogs for a few minutes at a time and then being on his own. Mylo loves walks, sleeping, sunbathing, chicken tenders and Rachael Ray's chicken roasters as well as small pieces of cucumbers.

