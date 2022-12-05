Are you looking to add a little sparkle and cheer to your holiday gatherings this year? With this festive season just around the corner, this might be the perfect time to start thinking about how you can elevate your party menu with some perfect pairings of Champagne and food – and add a little “zsa zsa zsu” to your table.
One El Pasoan, Adeline Jemente, has turned her passion for Champagne, with its rich history and its diverse methods of making, into a unique and fun side gig.
What started out as a shared love for Champagne with her husband turned into her taking a Master Champagne class with Wine Scholar Guild – which, in turn, gave her a second love of creating the perfect pairings of the drink with food.
Now she can combine her passion and her knowledge into creating pairings of food with Champagne for friends, family and colleagues alike.
“What I love about pairing Champagne is that it is so diverse. You can pair it with so many things and it enhances both the taste of the food and the taste of the wine,” Jemente said.
One of her pro tips for a jolly holiday meal is to start off Christmas morning with Champagne, not mimosas, for breakfast. Champagne by itself pairs well with eggs benedict, egg dishes and even lox and bagels.
“For those big holiday dinners, I like to start with Champagne,” she said. “The acid in Champagne opens up your appetite and prepares you for those huge meals.” a
