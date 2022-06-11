 Skip to main content
Best Attitude: Bumble

About Bumble

Owner: Vianey Bello

Breed: Albino French bulldog

Age: 2

Obtained from: El Paso Pug Rescue

His story: Bumble was 4 months old when his owners, who bred his litter, left him outdoors in a kennel. He’s an albino – and also deaf.  His owners gave him to the neighbors after they questioned his care and was later turned in to a rescue. Vianey fostered and immediately fell in love with him and adopted him. Bumble loves to create TikToks and now lives with his Mom, pug-mix sister Chantilly, French bulldog sister Sabella and pug brother Hoagie. He recently lost his brother, Po'Boy, well known in the El Paso dog community. 

He dedicates this win to him.

