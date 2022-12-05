For nearly four decades, longtime KVIA channel 7 news anchor Estela Casas shared stories about important and meaningful events happening worldwide and in the community.
Then, in September 2017, the beloved public figure disclosed unfortunate personal news — a positive diagnosis of bilateral breast cancer.
This journey led Casas to publish her first book, “A Place to Anchor.”
The book will be released Feb. 7, 2023, with Mascot Books.
“This book is raw, real and beautiful,” said Casas, who stepped away from TV news in 2020 and is now the creative brand strategist at Viva Auto Group. “It’s about my journey, the ups and downs, and how you must find something positive and beautiful in all the ugliness of cancer.”
Casas, a prolific writer and journalist, didn’t set out to write a book at first, but the comfort she found in writing led her to publish.
“When I was going through all of this, I was putting it all on paper because it was cathartic for me,” Casas said. “So, I thought, ‘I may be on to something.’”
More than an autobiography, “A Place to Anchor” will provide insight into what cancer fighters go through and serve as an inspirational text for others. Through 43 heartfelt chapters, Casas reveals painful and personal experiences to raise awareness and provide guidance and support to others going through similar journeys.
“I had the privilege to read her book as it was being written, and it is a humbling account of her life,” said Kristin Sizemore, president of Sisters in the Fight Breast Cancer Foundation, who met Casas in 2019 following her own breast cancer battle. “As I went through the chapters, I laughed, cried and related to much of what she had been through.”
While reviewing, rereading and reliving pages, Casas acknowledges many of the chapters take her breath away.
“I used to do stories on women with breast cancer every October, and I thought I knew what they were going through. They would share their stories, and we would cry together, but not until I was diagnosed and started going through this, did I realize what they went through.”
“A Place to Anchor” was in the making for four years. It is subtitled “Journalism, Cancer, and Rewriting Mi Vida as a Latina on the Border.”
“It’s not just about anchoring on the evening news; it’s about anchoring in love, with your faith, family, friends and community. To anchor is to form deep roots in anything you do,” Casas said.
Cancer didn’t bring her down
Rick Cabrera, Casas’ former co-anchor of 10 years, witnessed firsthand the hair loss and physical toll cancer took on her. He said he was constantly impressed by how she didn’t let cancer bring her down.
“Estela easily could’ve just kept her fight to herself, but in true Estela fashion, she saw this as an opportunity to positively impact the lives of others,” Cabrera said. “She remained present and showed incredible strength. She kept smiling, pushing and bringing her best to each newscast.”
Emotional support from her family and friends was crucial for Casas. As a result, her book has a special section titled “Team Estela,” which gives readers a close and personal look into the lives of her family and friends, their experiences, feelings and perspective.
“A lot of people lifted me through this, so I asked them to write how seeing me go through my journey — sometimes pulling me, pushing me and walking alongside me — transformed them and affected them,” Casas said.
Sizemore says sharing her story will undoubtedly help others.
“As Estela often says, ‘No one fights alone!’” she said.
Stand With Estela Casas Cancer Foundation
Casas’ love for her community and desire to positively impact those around her has never wavered. Throughout her long and respected career, she’s shed light on cancer awareness. In 2020, she founded the Stand with Estela Casas Cancer Foundation, which aims to help cancer fighters overcome hardship with access to screenings and items not covered by insurance.
“As a survivor, I felt fortunate for the restoral of my health, so I offered my assistance to Estela to raise money for her foundation,” Sizemore said. “Since meeting, we have worked together on several charitable projects. Estela pours her heart and soul into all she does. She is the example of grit and grace with a servant’s heart.”
In October, Casas’ foundation, in partnership with Viva Auto Group, Centro San Vicente, Albertsons and Desert Imaging, organized the first-ever Stand With Estela Casas 5K-Fun Walk at Ascarate Park to raise funds for needy individuals on a cancer journey. Close to 2,000 runners, supporters, volunteers and vendors participated in the event. After the race, 200 uninsured women received free 3D mammogram vouchers for onsite mammograms with Desert Imaging.
“To get a mammogram, you need a prescription, but many uninsured women don’t have a primary care physician,” Casas said. “Through our partnership with Centro San Vicente, women got the prescription, and Desert Imaging was on site to provide the mammograms. If something was found in the mammogram, Texas Tech provided a follow-up that many women would normally not be able to get.”
Since launching the foundation, Casas and her group have helped more than 600 uninsured women over the age of 40 receive access to medical services. The foundation, along with Viva Auto Group and Bags of Hope, has also awarded $20,000 in scholarships to high school seniors on a cancer journey.
“Receiving this scholarship meant a lot to me,” said Madison Kelley, a recipient who lost her father to colon cancer. “My dad would have been proud that I was able to share that hard moment and turn it into a good thing, a possibility in my future. I’m forever grateful to Estela for granting these opportunities to individuals undergoing cancer journeys. This helps them to continue fighting, just as she did!”
