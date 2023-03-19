“I look around to see which machines are running, who’s on the floor and I take a hard look at the scrap and what parts we’re generating,” said Keats, who is the president and owner of Keats Southwest.
Keats Southwest opened in 1994. The location is part of the larger Keats Manufacturing Co., which began in 1958.
The Southwest facility, at 11425 Rojas in East El Paso, makes parts for more than 100 clients including large companies like Schneider Electric and BorgWarner. Keats said the facility ships millions of tiny metal parts yearly.
These parts are used for electrical purposes, medical equipment and even down to smallest things like a component for a garage door remote.
“These big companies rely on our part that goes into one of their assemblies and if they don’t have our part, then they have to shut a line of products down and that can cost thousands of dollars,” Keats said.
Keats regularly meets with business officials in high positions, including Jon Barela, CEO of The Borderplex Alliance, and shows them one of the best conversation starters: his office.
Where most people might just expect a quirky drinking bird in a business owner’s office, Keats’ workspace is decorated with sports collectibles, autographed baseballs and music memorabilia, including a signed vinyl from legendary guitarist Slash.
“My office is famous in El Paso,” Keats said. “There’s nothing better than giving people a tour of it and it’s the best ice breaker that can lead to talking about business.”
