A DAY IN THE LIFE OF: Andy Garcia, President El Paso Basketball Official Association By El Paso Inc. Staff Dec 5, 2022

Andy Garcia is program manager for Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems.

Garcia, who has been officiating for eight years, prepares his suitcase for a weeknight game at Pebble Hills High School.

Garcia tosses the ball to a Pebble Hills player to start play. For more information on how to join, check out epbasketballrefs.com.

Officials Danny Padilla, Garcia and Martin Maldonado and have a pre-game conference to discuss the points of emphasize.

Padilla, Garcia and Maldonado hit the court at Pebble Hills High School.
