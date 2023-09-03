It’s the morning of Wednesday, July 12, and Kenny Riley is feeding Juma the giraffe. Riley is an area supervisor at the El Paso Zoo. His area includes the Africa exhibits and will include Penguin Oasis when it opens later this year with about 15 penguins – the warm climate-loving variety.
6 a.m. First thing in the morning, Riley checks the enrichment calendar in the lion exhibit. Zookeepers use enrichment to keep animals active and mentally stimulated. It can include things like scents, toys and challenges, and is done two or three times a day.
9 a.m. Riley works with Big Wig, one of the zoo’s red river hogs, teaching him behaviors through positive reinforcement. The whistle lets Big Wig know one of his favorite treats is coming – peanuts. Zookeepers use conditioning to teach animals behaviors needed for performing medical procedures. Conditioning also helps zookeepers build bonds with the animals.
Noon At midday, zookeepers clean the animal enclosures and other areas. Here, Riley works to empty bins of zoo compost cleared from the giraffe, zebra and red river hog enclosures.
3 p.m. At the end of the shift, zookeepers give Hodari his favorite toy – a cube made of fire hose. The male lion cuddles it, carries it around and checks on it at night like a security blanket.
By the numbers
340,000 – Number of guests who visit the El Paso Zoo every year.
30,000 – Pounds of romaine, collard greens and butter lettuce purchased annually by the zoo.
2,670,000 – Number of crickets purchased at an annual cost of more than $23,000.
70 – The age of Savannah, the oldest known elephant to reside in an Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited facility.
1948 – The date the zoo was founded and opened by a private partner.
$0.30 – The price of adult admission when the zoo opened. The city received 10% of those fees.
