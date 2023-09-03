Deion is big, he’s fast, and he designs T-shirts.
Alianza is from Las Vegas – not that one, the little one in New Mexico – and she had no interest in the sport where she’s now an All-Star.
And Tae may be studying IT, but he’d never played a video game in his life. Really.
They are three standout student athletes at UTEP – football running back Deion Hankins, volleyball hitter/blocker Alianza Darley and basketball guard Tae Hardy – who have goals and dreams on and off the playing field.
All of them think this could be a break-out year.
The university’s two top revenue-generating sports – football and men’s basketball – are expected to see vast improvement over last year’s mediocre seasons.
And volleyball is looking to take the next step up after turning its program in the right direction.
As the fall season gets ready to kickoff, El Paso Inc. Magazine introduces you to three players who say they're ready to shine, as they help shape UTEP’s athletic future.
Alianza Darley
Putting the pieces together
Before arriving at UTEP, Ben Wallis was coaching volleyball down the road at NMSU and had his eye on a Las Vegas, New Mexico, native by the name of Alianza Darley.
“I was strictly a basketball player in high school who only played volleyball so that I could stay in shape by the time basketball season came around,” Darley said. “Coach Wallis was recruiting me at NMSU when he was still in Las Cruces.
But he called me when he got the job at UTEP and asked me what I thought of coming to El Paso and only playing volleyball. I told him, ‘Coach you’re crazy. I would never just play volleyball. I’m a basketball player.’”
But Wallis proved he’s as good a recruiter as he is a coach.
“He convinced me to take a short two-day visit to UTEP, though I knew I wasn’t only going to play volleyball anywhere,” Darley said. “But somehow, someway, he talked me into committing here.
“My decision has been very rewarding because I tried something new and my life will never be the same because of it.”
Darley has been named second team All-CUSA the past two years.
“Playing against other women who have been playing volleyball for years just makes those honors that much more special,” Darley said. “That’s when I knew that I did belong on the volleyball court.”
And she eventually learned that she also belonged in a bigger city.
“I come from a very small town of about 12,000,” she said. “People get pretty excited when they hear I’m from Las Vegas, and then I have to tell them – New Mexico, not Nevada.
“Being from a small town like that and going to a Division 1 university and then making the All-Conference team is like a dream to me. But I’ve never lost sight of the fact that none of it would have been possible without my coaches and my wonderful teammates.”
Wallis, who is entering his fifth season as UTEP’s volleyball coach, has turned the program around, compiling a 64-43 record since 2019.
Having graduated with a degree in kinesiology, Darley is hoping she can help keep the winning going in her final season.
“We have a nice blend of new players and returning teammates, and this may be one the most athletic rosters UTEP has ever had,” she said. “I think we’re putting all the pieces together.”
And those pieces will be looking to Darley’s veteran leadership.
“Everyone on the team calls me mom, so I’ve taken it upon myself to be more of a leader this year, more of that mama bear that everybody needs.”
Tae Hardy
From baseball to basketball
Though playing basketball after college is his ultimate goal, UTEP guard Tae Hardy is majoring in computer science for more personal reasons.
“My dad was in IT, and growing up, he being my inspiration, I figured once basketball is over I’d like to follow in his footsteps,” he said.
But for someone interested in computer science, Hardy does have an unusual confession.
“I had never played any video games until last year when some of my teammates introduced me to them,” he said. “They couldn’t believe that I just did other things and didn’t really have any interest in them.
“But to be honest, I’ve kind of gotten hooked on them now. I’m on team PlayStation. My favorite game is MLB The Show.”
It isn’t unusual that his favorite game is MLB because Hardy played baseball growing up in Georgia. What is unusual for a basketball player is the position he played.
“I used to play baseball when I was in middle school. I was the catcher,” he said. “I know catchers are usually built a little wider than I am, but squatting in that position all the time strengthened my calf muscles, and that has really come in handy for basketball.”
After stints at East Carolina and Southern Mississippi, Hardy is hoping that his final collegiate season is one where he and his teammates can put it all together.
Hardy, in his first season at UTEP a year ago, led the Miners in scoring with 12.8 points per game. But like the entire team, he struggled to shoot the ball, hitting only 32% of his 3-point tries.
But the well-traveled senior remains optimistic.
“I’m very confident in this team’s ability to turn things around and have a very successful season,” Hardy said. “My personal goals align with the team’s goals of winning a conference championship and making it to the (NCAA Tournament). I’ve never played in the NCAA Tournament in my collegiate career, so that’s the main focus.”
“I feel like this team has the potential to go places,” he added. “We have more shooting depth, more size and we have a lot of guys with a little chip on their shoulder that are going to give it all they’ve got every day.”
Deion Hankins
Reaching his potential
Deion Hankins may use a combination of speed and power to move the chains on the football field, but off the field, the entrepreneurial running back has established a following in fashion design and hair styling.
“My major is business management, and I’ve always had an interest in architecture and interior design, as well as designing clothes and fashion,” he said.
Hankins has already put out a line of T-shirts he designed through his company, Mercy Oaks.
“The name Mercy Oaks represents my walk with God as a Christian and my days back in middle school when I used to hold Bible studies under a tree with my friends.
“I already have a few Hankins T-shirts out there, and I hope to get this brand off the ground and expand it to other forms of fashion.”
After being named All-Conference USA second team a year ago, the former Parkland High School star is ready to take the next step in 2023.
“Receiving that award was very exciting, considering it took me about four games to get comfortable coming back from an injury,” Hankins said. “At the start of last season, I was wearing a brace that was limiting me physically and a little bit mentally. But once I took it off, I felt more like myself again.”
Hankins rushed for 701 yards and scored three touchdowns a year ago. He averaged a healthy 5 yards per carry.
“I was surprised to be named All-Conference, but I feel I still haven’t reached my potential,” he said. “Once I do, I’m excited to see what lies ahead.”
The UTEP running back is also known for the bunch of hair that once popped out of his helmet when he removed it.
“People used to ask me about my big head of curly hair and what my routine was, so I started a channel on YouTube called Deion116 and showed them.”
Hankins’ channel, named after the Bible verse Romans 1:16, has 12,000 subscribers. One video describing his curly hair routine has nearly 740,000 views.
“After I cut my hair, that was that though,” Hankins said. “But I’m starting to let my hair grow out again, so I think I’ll start it back up.”
But even with all that on his plate, football remains his primary focus.
“I think we have a great shot at being a really good team,” Hankins said. “You can really feel it in the locker room and on the field.”
