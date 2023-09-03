Perhaps there was a time in El Paso’s past when there wasn’t a lot to do, but there’s no doubt that isn’t true today.
To prove it, we’ve compiled a list of 100 scary, chill, obscure, famous, fast, slow, cheap, expensive, impractical, practical, and fun things to do in and around El Paso, in no particular order.
Admittedly, sometimes El Paso’s best kept secrets are just that – not well advertised – and we learned a lot about the city we call home compiling this list.
It’s a great place to start for the El Paso newbie looking to soak in some local knowledge. There is also plenty on this list that should keep the most veteran El Paso explorer busy.
• Sip wine at a vineyard.
• Take a trip on the wild side at the El Paso Zoo.
• Visit Concordia Cemetery, the resting place of famous (and infamous) El Pasoans and the occasional ghost
• Go indoor skydiving at iFly
• Jump out of a plane: Skydive El Paso, Sun City Skydive
• Start a new hobby: Woodworkers Club of El Paso, El Paso County Master Gardeners, Paseo del Norte Beekeepers Association, International Coin Club, El Paso Philatelic Society, El Paso Writers’ League and more
• Join a service club: Junior League of El Paso, Rotary, Lions, Shriners, Optimist and more
• Become a lifelong learner and enroll in OLLI at the University of Texas at El Paso
• Let your nerd flag fly at El Paso Comic Con and expand your board game collection and D&D campaign at Game Vault
• Take the kids, and you, to Western Playland amusement park
• See vintage fighters, bombers and more at War Eagles Air Museum
• Lose yourself in an escape room: Red Door, Operation Outbreak
• Go bowling: Fiesta Lanes, Bowl El Paso, Oasis Lanes
• Tour El Paso’s sister city, Juárez, Mexico
• Go off-roading on sand dunes at Red Sands
• Play at a water park: Wet ‘N’ Wild Waterworld or one of four operated by the city of El Paso, epwaterparks.com
• Attend a sporting event: Chihuahuas baseball; Locomotive soccer; Miners football, basketball and 13 more sports; Rhinos hockey; Borderland Roller Derby
• Learn military history: Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museums
• See a live show: Plaza Theatre, UTEP Dinner Theatre, Abraham Chavez Theatre, El Paso Playhouse
• Watch the sun set - or rise - over the city from Scenic Drive or the lookouts on Transmountain Road
• Explore the world’s largest gypsum dunefield at White Sands National Park
• View El Paso’s public art and murals: Begin your journey at ElPasoInc.com/artspot
• Get high in New Mexico but don’t bring marijuana back into Texas where it is very much illegal: Everest Cannabis Co., Fields of Dreams, Ultra Health and more
• Experience hundreds of rose varieties at the Municipal Rose Garden, 1702 N. Copia
• Browse the galleries awt the El Paso Museum of Art
• Learn more about the history of the border at Chamizal National Memorial
• Learn more about the Tigua tribe at the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo Cultural Center
• Browse art in a historic residence designed by famed Southwest architect Henry Trost at the International Museum of Art
• See a movie: Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark, AMC, Flix Brewhouse
• People watch: San Jacinto Plaza, Dave’s Pawn Shop, The Tap, Chico’s Tacos, Cielo Vista Mall
• Buy fresh produce and crafts at a farmer’s market: Ardovino’s Desert Crossing Farmer’s Market, Upper Valley Artist and Farmers Market, Downtown Art and Farmers Market
• Visit some of the oldest historic missions in the U.S.: Ysleta, Socorro missions and San Elizario presidio
• Vent at a rage room: Roaring Rage, Rage Room El Paso
• Pick your own apples: U-Pick Mesilla Valley Apples
• Get lost in a corn maze: La Union Maze, El Paso Corn Maze
• Soak in a hot spring in Truth or Consequences: Blackstone Hot Springs, Charles Motel, Pelican Spa, Riverbend Hot Springs
• Explore 14,000 years of the region’s prehistory at the El Paso Museum of Archaeology
• Take the kids to Peter Piper Pizza
• Be a kid again at a family fun center: Adventure Zone, Bob-O's, Monkey Rock, Jumping World
• Take a ride on the vintage streetcars in Downtown
• See real dino tracks: Tours led by Insightselpaso.org
• Bounce at a trampoline park: Urban Air, Rockin’ Jump
• Visit a pecan farm: Stahmann Pecans, Ramirez Pecan Farm
• Ride a horse: El Paso Trail Rides, Miller Horse Farm
• Shoot guns at a range: Fort Bliss Rod and Gun Club, Sportsman’s Elite and more
• Test your luck: Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino, home of the Sunland Derby
• Go golfing at Painted Dunes, Butterfield Trail, Coronado Country Club, El Paso Country Club
• Play disc golf at Nations Tobin Park or Lionel Forti Park
• Join the faithful: Hike up Mount Cristo Rey to see the 21-foot-tall statue of Jesus Christ, mtcristorey.com
• Fill up on nostalgia, but not gas, at a former 1919 gas station, 2871 Grant Ave., in Manhattan Heights
• Get an architectural sugar high: Casa de Azucar’s unlikely, confection-like decorations are featured in Atlas Obscura
• Visit the National Border Patrol Museum: The only one of its kind in the U.S.
• Watch a performance by the longest continuously running symphony in Texas: El Paso Symphony Orchestra
• Cool off at a splash park, including one for the dog: K-9 Agent Bulder Memorial Dog Splash Park
• Dive into the Westside Natatorium
• Find strange things at Tooth and Veil Oddities and Macabre Shop
• Eat steak, see where Hollywood movies were filmed and say hello to animals at Cattleman’s Steakhouse
• Fly to space – if you have the money – with Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic or tour Spaceport America
• Learn more about African American culture at the McCall Neighborhood Center
• Attend a candlelight tribute concert: Fever.com
• Watch classic films on the big screen and see Hollywood stars: Plaza Classic Film Festival
• See an opera: El Paso Opera
• See Grammy Award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey perform with El Paso Pro-Musica
• Swim with the fishes in the world’s largest spring-fed pool at Balmorhea State Park
• Imagine life as it was 100 years ago in the historic town of Old Mesilla, where Billy the Kid was tried and sentenced to death by hanging: mesillanm.gov
• Feel the heat at the Hatch Chile Festival. For lunch, eat green chile on everything at Sparky’s
• Have a drink beneath the Tiffany-like glass dome in the historic Hotel Paso del Norte
• Visit the El Paso Holocaust Museum and Study Center
• Ride around Downtown on a scooter: glideyourcity.com
• Explore 400 years of the region’s history at the El Paso Museum of History
• See “Viva! El Paso,” the show that tells four centuries of history through song and dance, in the outdoor McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre
• Get buzzed at one of El Paso’s breweries: DeadBeach Brewery, Craft, Rhythm & Brews, Mountain Star Brewing, Old Sheepdog Brewery, Three Missions Brewery and more
• Dance the night away at Alfresco Fridays
• See a concert at Lowbrow Palace
• Eat nachos at The Tap
• Celebrate the holidays in Downtown at Winterfest
• Buy real cowboy boots: Starr Western Wear, Rocketbuster, Tony Lama, Lucchese, Cowtown
• Adopt a pet from El Paso Animal Services
• Get funky with kombucha: Madre Nostra tasting room, 9828 Montana
• Take Instagram-worthy photos: Tom Lea Upper Park, “Chuco” mural outside Chuco Relic, “El Paso Strong” mural off Arizona Avenue and North Cotton Street, the Lhakhang at UTEP, Don Haskins mural at the Glory Road parking garage, the mountain lion mural by Bordalo II in Downtown
• Immerse yourself in color at Calhoun Flower Farms, calhounflowerfarms.com
• Listen to western ballad “El Paso” at Rosa’s Cantina, eat tacos
• Have a picnic, fish and rent a paddle boat at Ascarate Park
• Drink a margarita at Kentucky Club in Juárez, birthplace of the margarita
• Go dancing in Pride Square
• View student artwork at UTEP’s Rubin Center
• Have dinner, then stay in a vintage trailer, at Ardovino’s Desert Crossing
• Stay cool and skate at the ice rink, 4100 E. Paisano
• View poppies at Castner Range in spring, recently named a national monument
• Watch a game in the Sun Bowl, built into a mountain and the home of the UTEP Miners
• Have a brew at a local coffee shop: Vyable Coffee, Coffee Box, 2Ten Coffee Roasters, District Coffee Co., Common Grounds and more
• See a classic movie at an arthouse theater: Aaron & George’s Film Café
• Relish El Paso’s original drowned tacos at Chico’s Tacos – the taco that prompted comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias to joke, “I never thought I’d see the day when I drank a taco.”
• Hike Franklin Mountains State Park: Plan your route at the visitor center, 2900 Tom Mays Park Access Rd.
• Go indoor rock climbing: Cave Climbing Gym, Sessions Climbing
• Go bouldering, view prehistoric rock paintings: Hueco Tanks State Park & Historic Site
• Visit Kilbourne Hole, a volcanic crater 40 miles west of El Paso
• Play paintball: El Paso Paintball, American Eagle Paintball and more
• Eat a five-course meal prepared and served by students in EPCC’s culinary arts program, Thirteen09 restaurant
• Buy cheese and feed the animals: Licon Dairy
