Yunchan Lim performs intimate piano recital Sep 23, 2022 Sep 23, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago

Yunchan Lim, the 2022 Van Cliburn Gold Medalist, played an intimate piano recital at the home of Charles Kohlhaas in memory of his wife, Judy Kohlhaas on Sept. 20.The 18-year-old, who performed at the Plaza Theatre, Sept. 23 and Sept. 24, is the youngest to win gold at the highly prestigious Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. Proceeds from the recital benefited the El Paso Symphony Orchestra's education and outreach programs. For upcoming EPSO perforances, visit epso.org or call 915-532-3776.
