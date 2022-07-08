Yunchan Lim, the winner of the 16th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, will open the El Paso Symphony Orchestra’s 2022-2023 season.
He will perform at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 at the Plaza Theatre.
Lim launched onto the international music stage when he was 14. He won second prize and the Chopin Special Award in his first competition at the Cleveland International Piano Competition for Young Artists in 2018. That same year, he stood out as the youngest participant in the Cooper International Competition. He won the third prize and the audience prize, which provided the opportunity for him to perform with the Cleveland Orchestra.
When he was 15, he was the youngest to win Korea’s IsangYun International Competition.
Now 18, he has performed across South Korea including with the Korean Orchestra Festival, Korea Symphony, Suwon Philharmonic and Busan Philharmonic Orchestras. He has also performed in Madrid at the invitation of the Korea Cultural Center in Spain.
He also participated in the recording of “2020 Young Musicians of Korea,” organized by the Korean Broadcasting System and released in November 2020.
A native of Siheung, Lim studies at the Korea National University of Arts under Minsoo Sohn.
The 2022-2023 season appears to be an exciting one for the El Paso Symphony Orchestra.
For the first time, the October concert will feature the theremin. The theremin is an electronic musical instrument controlled without physical contact by the thereminist. It was popularized by the Beach Boys “Good Vibrations” and Led Zepplin “Whole Lotta Love.”
In December, Bárbara Padilla, soprano and runner up in America’s Got Talent, will join EPSO to perform favorite Sounds of the Holidays.
The January 2023 concert will collaborate with El Paso Pro-Musica to present classical guitarists Jason Vieaux performing the popular Concierto de Aranjuez by Joaquin Rodrigo.
It’s all Mozart in February 2023. The UTEP Choral Union and the El Paso Symphony Orchestra will perform Mozart’s Requiem and selected arias. The season finale concerts in April will welcome back pianist Natasha Paremski performing Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme.
The El Paso Symphony Orchestra is supported in part by the City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department, Texas Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.