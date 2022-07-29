Working for historic preservation Jul 29, 2022 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Troy Ainsworth File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save They’re not just old houses and buildings.Often, they’re historic buildings in an historic neighborhood that can drive heritage tourism and support economic development.But that can’t happen without historic preservation. That’s what historian Troy Ainsworth will discuss on the Aug. 6 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” with host Andrew J. Polk.Ainsworth worked in historic preservation for the City of El Paso before joining the City of Las Cruces in the same role. The only radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM, online at ktsmradio.com, the iHeartRadio app, and streaming live on Facebook at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Troy Ainsworth El Paso Broadcasting Events Telecommunications Building Building Industry Radio Preservation Neighborhood App Economic Development Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrane Watch: The latest construction projects around El PasoPhotos: El Paso credit union rebrands, is now RaizOscar-nominated El Pasoan and ‘Encanto’ composer comes home for Plaza Classic Film FestivalAfter recent turmoil, the race for Texas governor is tighteningWhat are these fuzzy nighttime visitors? Hummingbird moths fluttering throughout El PasoUMC answers questions about $345 million bondViva Big Bend set to illuminate West TexasWhispers: Chico’s Tacos, Toys R Us and the Pink StoreEl Paso wages can’t keep up with inflationYunchan Lim, 2022 Cliburn gold medalist Opens El Paso Symphony’s 2022-2023 Season ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News El Paso Rhinos make players feel at home Cross-fostering helps Mexican wolf population Border Eats on Wheels: La Flauta Asesina Food Truck Kappy's Corner: UTEP seeks improvement in 2022 El Paso Symphony Orchestra to peform ‘Harry Potter’ score Working for historic preservation AP sources: Deshaun Watson waiting game goes to next week As inflation soars, driven by rising energy prices, energy conservation company Cenergistic helps manage and contain energy costs
