Would you ever consider pulling out a six pack of beer from the pantry and then drinking it at room temperature?
Would you drink a hot glass of lemonade?
A “probably not” to both of those questions.
The same consideration should be given when storing and drinking wine.
You should think about your wine and the temperature you store it and serve it the same way.
An Italian food scientist once gathered 400 bottles of Tuscan wine and stored half of them in a room-temperature, dark room and half of them in a temperature controlled, professional cellar. Over a two-year period, he compared the chemical structure and taste of the wines.
What he found was stunning – the wines from the dark room aged and lost color at a rate four times faster than the wines stored in the cooler cellar. He also found the wines improperly stored led to other kinds of wine faults such as cork taint or heat damage.
Years of study and tests have shown it’s best to store wine – whether it’s white or red – at between 55 to 59 degrees Fahrenheit.
Unfortunately, that likely means your pantry is too warm and your refrigerator is too cold – so what are you supposed to do?
First, consider drinking more of your stored wine.
Don’t wait for that “perfect occasion” to indulge. If too much time passes, it leads to a lot of great wines spoiling. You’ll never fully enjoy that great collection of wine if you refuse to ever drink any of it.
My rule of thumb is to only buy what you can consume over a 24-month period. Anything more than that risks going bad or getting “lost” waiting for that “special occasion.” I do buy a few special wines now and then, but they end up as “cellar rats” and are hardly worth the effort to find a wine auction to sell them at.
One option is to simply invest in a wine cooler. For several hundred dollars you can store three or four cases of wine at the perfect temperature. However, if you have a serious collection, you’ll want a cooler with its own fan and condenser versus a thermoelectric unit which is more prone to temperature fluctuations. Steady wine temperature is a must.
A majority of restaurants don’t have the space or can’t financially invest in proper wine coolers.
When you walk into a restaurant and the red wines are all on a shelf, usually high on the wall and in the warmer clime of the room, and not in a cooler, you are about to have a bad wine experience.
You might enjoy the ease of selecting your wine from the “display,” but the wine needs to be cooled before being served at what they claim is the proper “room temperature.” Often, and without hesitation, I insist that restaurants chill red wines before serving. Just pray that it is not already spoiled from long exposure to the heat.
Now that you’ve figured out how to properly store your wine, now it’s time to learn the best temperatures to serve it.
Sparkling wines such as Champagne, Cava and Prosecco are best served very cold. The nicer the wine, the warmer you can let it be served so that the aromas shine through, but typically you’ll want to serve sparkling wine in the 50-degree range or less.
White wines such as Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and Riesling should be served “refrigerator cold” at 45 to 55 degrees. Oaked wines, like many California Chardonnays, are better served a little warmer, say at 50 to 55 degrees.
Light red wines such as Pinot Noir, Zinfandel or Burgundy should be served in the 53 to 57-degree range. Bolder red wines such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Bordeaux or Merlot, should be served somewhat warmer in the 62- to 68-degree range. This will allow their full flavors and aromas to come through.
Here’s a tip to simplify things in a pinch. If it’s a white wine, put it in the refrigerator the night before, and take it out 20 to 30 minutes before serving. If it’s a red wine, leave it out the night before and place it in your refrigerator 20-30 minutes before serving. It generally gets close to the right temperatures for both.
When you see the red wine go from the restaurant shelf to the table - beware.
Remember, red wine at room temperature in El Paso or Phoenix is not the same as red wine at room temperature in Quebec City or San Diego.
Insist that your wine be served at the proper temperature to enjoy it to the fullest.
Salud!
___
Vic Poulos owns Zin Valle Vineyards in Canutillo, Texas, and is an owner of Fattoria Svetoni Wine resort in Montepulciano, Italy. He can be reached at vfplaw@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.