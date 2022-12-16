Who You Gonna Call? Helpful numbers By El Paso Inc staff Dec 16, 2022 Dec 16, 2022 Updated Dec 16, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Emergency & General InformationArea CodesEl Paso: 915Southern New Mexico: 575Ciudad Juárez: 011-52-656 (plus seven-digit phone number) Emergency911 El Paso Police Non-Emergency915-832-4400eppd.org@eppolice on Twitter El Paso City ServicesDial 311 Mexican Consulate910 E. San Antonio915-533-4082consulate-info.com/consulate/14353/Mexico-in-El-Paso Sun Bowl Association915-533-4416 or 800-915-BOWLsunbowl.org@TonytheTigerSB on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram El Paso Inc.915-534-4422elpasoinc.com@elpasoinc on Facebook, Twitter and InstagramBest of El Paso(by El Paso Inc.)915-534-4422elpasoinc.com/boep@bestofelpaso on Facebook & InstagramDownload the free app now Visitor InformationAirport Visitor Information CenterEl Paso International Airport6701 Convair, 915-534-0658; visitelpaso.com Union Depot Visitor Information Center400 W. San Antonio In Downtown; 915-534-0661; visitelpaso.com Tickets & VenuesTicketmaster800-745-3000ticketmaster.com El Paso LiveView upcoming shows in city-run venues915-534-0600elpasolive.com@elpasolive on Facebook& Instagram Abraham Chavez TheatreJudson F. Williams ConventionCenterPlaza TheatrePlaza Theatre Box Office125 Pioneer Plaza in Downtown915-231-1100elpasolive.com@elpasolive on Facebook UTEP Office of Special Events915-747-5481utepspecialevents.com@UTEPSpecialEvents on FacebookUTEP Ticket Center915-747-52342831 N. Mesautep.edu/tickets Don Haskins Center151 Glory Road915-747-5481utepspecialevents.com@UTEPSpecialEvents on Facebook El Paso County Coliseum4100 E. Paisano915-533-9899@ElPasoColiseum on Facebook Travel & TransportationEl Paso Airport6701 Convair at Airway Blvd.Operations: 915-212-0330elpasointernationalairport.com@ElPasoInternationalAirport onFacebook Sun Metro & StreetcarBus service & electric streetcars915-212-3333sunmetro.net@sunmetro on Facebook Greyhound Bus Terminal200 W. San Antonio800-231-2222Greyhound.com Border Taxi Cab915-533-4245 Checker Taxi Cab Co.915-532-2626 Yellow Cab Co.915-532-9999 United Independent Cab Co.915-590-TAXI Sun City Cab915-544-2211 Amtrak Passenger Station915-545-2247 More About El PasoEl Paso Chamber 915-534-0500elpaso.org@elpasochamber on Facebook El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce915-566-4066ephcc.orgEl Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerceon FacebookFort Bliss MWR915-568-2121915-546-6741bliss.armymwr.comFort Bliss MWR on Facebook 