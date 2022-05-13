For more El Paso events, click here for our full event calendar.
From craft beer to YouTube’s famous baby sharks, there’s something for every age and taste as spring heats up and summer approaches.
This month, the Sun City Craft Beer Festival returns to Downtown and the Broadway musical “Waitress” comes to the Plaza Theater.
For families, upcoming shows include “Baby Shark Live!” and Trolls Live! Also in June, WWE Saturday’s Night Main Event and rappers MC Magic and Lil Rob.
Here’s a glimpse at What’s Up & Coming in some of the area’s biggest venues. More is online at elpasoinc.com/local-events.
Wednesday, May 18
Roberto Carlos
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Thursday, May 19
Aida Cuevas
8:30 p.m. Don Haskin Center
Friday, May 20
Enrique Bunbury
8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Saturday-Sunday, May 21-22
Sun City Craft Beer Festival
1 p.m. El Paso Convention Center
Tuesday-Wednesday, May 24-25
Waitress
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Friday, May 27
Jack White
8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Saturday, May 28
Leyendas Legendarias: Los Hijos de Mothman
7 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Saturday, June 4
Hombres G 2022
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Friday, June 10
Baby Shark Live!
6 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
MC Magic, Lil Rob, El Terricola
With Jay Roxxx & DJ Kane
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Saturday, June 11
WWE Saturday’s Night Main Event
7:30 p.m. Pan Am Center, Las Cruces
Saturday-Sunday, June 11-12
Trolls Live!
Various times; El Paso County Coliseum
Tuesday, June 21
Glenn Miller Orchestra
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Thursday, June 23
Gera MX
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Friday, June 25
Latin Kings of Comedy
Paul Rodriguez, Dennis Gaxiola, Joey Medina, Johnny Sanchez, Gilbert Esquivel
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Fridays-Saturdays, July 1 – Aug. 6
Viva! El Paso
8 p.m. McKelligon Canyon
Thursday, July 28-Aug. 7
Plaza Theare Classic Film Festival
Various times, Plaza Theatre
Friday, July 22
Pancho Barraza
8:30 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Friday, July 29
Journey
7 p.m. NMSU Pan American Center
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Wiz Khalifa & Logic
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Saturday, Aug. 6
Cruisin’ the 915: Ramon Ayala
WAR, Brenton Wood, Malo,
Sugarhill Gang, Joe Bataan, more
7 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Monday, Aug. 8
Big Time Rush
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Friday, Aug. 26
Matute
8:30 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Saturday, Aug. 27
Frida: El Paso Opera
7:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Friday, Sept. 2
Gloria Trevi
8:30 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Saturday, Sept. 3
Beto Cuevas
8:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Thursday, Sept. 8
Travis Tritt
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Saturday, Sept. 10
Christian Castro & Mijares
8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Sunday, Sept. 11
Iron Maiden
7:30 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Friday, Sept. 16
Amanda Miguel &
Ana Victoria Verdaguer
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Thursday, Sept. 29
Shawn Mendes
7 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Friday, Sept. 30
Camilo
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Saturday, Oct. 1
Kevin James
7:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Banda MS
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Sunday, Oct. 2
Pitbull
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Wallows
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Friday, Oct. 14
Ozuna
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Saturday, Oct. 15
Gipsy Kings
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Friday, Oct. 21
Los Angeles Azules
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Rafael
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Sunday, Nov. 6
Grupo Intocable
7 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Thursday, Nov. 10
Winsin y Yandel
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
