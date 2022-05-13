For more El Paso events, click here for our full event calendar.

From craft beer to YouTube’s famous baby sharks, there’s something for every age and taste as spring heats up and summer approaches.

This month, the Sun City Craft Beer Festival returns to Downtown and the Broadway musical “Waitress” comes to the Plaza Theater. 

For families, upcoming shows include “Baby Shark Live!” and Trolls Live! Also in June, WWE Saturday’s Night Main Event and rappers MC Magic and Lil Rob.

Here’s a glimpse at What’s Up & Coming in some of the area’s biggest venues. More is online at elpasoinc.com/local-events.

Wednesday, May 18

Roberto Carlos

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Thursday, May 19

Aida Cuevas

8:30 p.m. Don Haskin Center

 

Friday, May 20

Enrique Bunbury

8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Saturday-Sunday, May 21-22

Sun City Craft Beer Festival

1 p.m. El Paso Convention Center

 

Tuesday-Wednesday, May 24-25

Waitress

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Friday, May 27

Jack White

8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

 

Saturday, May 28

Leyendas Legendarias: Los Hijos de Mothman

7 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Saturday, June 4

Hombres G 2022

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Friday, June 10

Baby Shark Live!

6 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

MC Magic, Lil Rob, El Terricola

With Jay Roxxx & DJ Kane

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Saturday, June 11

WWE Saturday’s Night Main Event 

7:30 p.m. Pan Am Center, Las Cruces

 

Saturday-Sunday, June 11-12

Trolls Live! 

Various times; El Paso County Coliseum

 

Tuesday, June 21

Glenn Miller Orchestra

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Thursday, June 23

Gera MX

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Friday, June 25

Latin Kings of Comedy

Paul Rodriguez, Dennis Gaxiola, Joey Medina, Johnny Sanchez, Gilbert Esquivel

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Fridays-Saturdays, July 1 – Aug. 6

Viva! El Paso

8 p.m. McKelligon Canyon

Thursday, July 28-Aug. 7

Plaza Theare Classic Film Festival

Various times, Plaza Theatre

 

Friday, July 22

Pancho Barraza

8:30 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

 

Friday, July 29

Journey

7 p.m. NMSU Pan American Center

 

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Wiz Khalifa & Logic

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Saturday, Aug. 6

Cruisin’ the 915: Ramon Ayala

WAR, Brenton Wood, Malo,

Sugarhill Gang, Joe Bataan, more

7 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Monday, Aug. 8

Big Time Rush

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Friday, Aug. 26

Matute

8:30 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

 

Saturday, Aug. 27

Frida: El Paso Opera

7:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

Friday, Sept. 2

Gloria Trevi

8:30 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

 

Saturday, Sept. 3

Beto Cuevas

8:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Thursday, Sept. 8

Travis Tritt

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Saturday, Sept. 10

Christian Castro & Mijares

8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

 

Sunday, Sept. 11

Iron Maiden

7:30 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Friday, Sept. 16

Amanda Miguel &

Ana Victoria Verdaguer

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Thursday, Sept. 29

Shawn Mendes

7 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Friday, Sept. 30

Camilo

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Saturday, Oct. 1

Kevin James

7:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Banda MS

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Sunday, Oct. 2

Pitbull

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Wallows

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre 

 

Friday, Oct. 14

Ozuna

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Saturday, Oct. 15

Gipsy Kings

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Friday, Oct. 21

Los Angeles Azules

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Rafael

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Sunday, Nov. 6

Grupo Intocable

7 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Thursday, Nov. 10

Winsin y Yandel

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

