What Shoshana Johnson remembers on Memorial Day

Shoshana Johnson, the first black female prisoner of war in U.S. history, has been out of uniform for 21 years. Though decades have passed since her captivity, Johnson continuously grieves the fallen soldiers, and pays tribute to their service and memory.
“I have many memories of my comrades that I treasure, especially in Kuwait, just before the war,” Johnson told El Paso Inc. “They were outstanding people!”
Johnson joined the U.S. Army in 1998. The 30-year-old soldier with culinary interests served as a cook for the 507th Maintenance Company. She was stationed at Fort Bliss for some time but deployed to Kuwait during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003, leaving behind her two-year-old, Janelle.
On March 23, 2003, Johnson was part of a large convoy traveling to Baghdad. The support unit she was with took a wrong turn and became separated from the brigade outside Nasiriyah. The group was ambushed and captured by Iraqi forces.
Johnson and five others were taken prisoners in that battle. Eleven were killed, including Johnson’s comrade, Pfc. Lori Piestewa.
On April 13, 2003, U.S. Marines rescued Johnson and the others. During her 22-day captivity, Johnson was beaten, shot twice and had to undergo surgery by Iraqi medical personnel. Although she survived, she feels anguish for the 11 men and women killed in the attack and the countless others who’ve died in battle.
Many see Memorial Day as a free day, a time to gather, have barbecues, or go to festivals, but for Johnson, the holiday means so much more.
“Memorial Day should be all about remembering those who gave their lives in defense of this nation,” Johnson said. “People can honor them by remembering them more than twice a year (on Memorial Day and Veterans Day).”
The retired Army specialist remembers Piestewa and keeps her memory alive by staying in contact with her family.
“They are wonderful,” Johnson said. “I hope they will be part of this (‘Grace’ film) journey.”
‘Grace’ film
Johnson’s experience made world news, but Diego López, an Los Angeles-based filmmaker native to El Paso, says there’s more to her story. The 34-year-old is directing a short film titled “Grace” to raise awareness of Johnson’s journey, showcase her resilience and bring hope to individuals facing post-traumatic stress disorder.
“I had never heard of Shoshana Johnson until I was hired to shoot a short documentary on her,” López said. “After working on the documentary, I reached out to Johnson and asked to option her story for the screen.”
López, who is fascinated by history, doesn’t recall learning about Johnson at school and calls it an injustice to the American people.
“I graduated in 2006 and didn’t learn about her in high school,” he said. “Most people I say her name to don’t recognize her either, but she’s the first black female POW.”
The title of the short film was inspired by Johnson’s sweet and kind character and the famous hymn “Amazing Grace,” which speaks of mercy and correlates to events in the soldier’s life.
“Shoshana is graceful. She doesn’t like being called a hero, but what she endured was heroic,” he said. “The second reason for naming it “Grace” is because I learned from her book that she sang the song while being held captive.”
When asked what she thought about a movie in her honor, Johnson said she hopes it will give people an idea of what the military is like for women.
“Although things have changed since my retirement, some things are still very much the same,” she said. “Unfortunately, I know there will be some negative attention.”
In addition to PTSD and gender in the military, the short film will explore hope, family, support and racism.
“It will talk about how much family means to her, and on a grander scale, about the family of the human race … how we should instill a love for each other, regardless of one’s color and language,” López said.
“Grace” will be filmed in El Paso this June.
“There’s so much talent in El Paso, and it’s a very versatile place; there are mountains, dunes, land. … There’s also a forest and lake nearby.”
Plans for a limited television series also are in the works. The series will showcase the valiant efforts of everyone involved in the 2003 U.S. Army convoy ambush.
“We hope to create a strong, impactful film that will inspire others, promote the El Paso film and television industry and open doors to younger generations seeking to work in the industry,” López said.
The filmmakers are raising money for the film’s production. As of Thursday, almost $7,200 had been raised toward the $20,000 goal. To donate, search “Tell Shoshana Johnson’s Story” at GoFundMe.com.
