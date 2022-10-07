The Way Out West Fest, Downtown’s annual country music festival, is back to remind music lovers that El Paso isn’t just the place where Texas begins, it’s where the party never ends.
The one-day event returns to Southwest University Park Saturday, Oct. 15, and features headlining country star Jon Pardi, as well as up-and-comer Tyler Booth.
The festival also showcases some of the food and drinks that Texas is best known for with its annual Chili Challenge and the Quest for the Best Margarita competition. There will also be vendors and other fun activities for the entire family to enjoy.
Way Out West Fest kicked off in 2016 and has kept growing in popularity. Each year the festival has attracted bigger, more exciting country music stars.
In its sixth year, Way Out West Fest has featured artists such as Cody Johnson, Midland, Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Clay Walker and Parmalee.
“The event is about celebrating everything El Paso – our culture, our food, our history and the Western lifestyle – the Wild West,” said Gina Roe-Davis, event producer and owner of Rave Marketing.
The event is produced by Rave Marketing and MountainStar Sports Group, which owns the El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive teams that call Southwest University Park home.
“We’ve helped put El Paso on the map, as a destination for country music,” Roe-Davis said. “El Pasoans are all about having a good time and we bring the whole family.”
Jon Pardi
California country singer Jon Pardi has three chart-toppers on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart under his belt buckle.
Pardi’s hits include “Tequila Little Time,” the follow up to his No. 1 song, “Heartache Medication” and his Billboard Top 5 “Ain’t Always the Cowboy.”
Pardi is part of a wave of country artists that have incorporated traditional country styles from the ‘80s and ‘90s into their music, while adding modern twists to come back with hits.
“For me, it was always just kind of what I thought country music sounded like,” Pardi recently told Billboard. “That’s why I always had a little bit of it, but still modern. I’ve toured with people like Alan Jackson and Brooks & Dunn and you want them to like what you do. The coolest thing is just hearing them say, ‘Keep doing what you’re doing.’ I’m happy that people are more accepting of the more traditional, ‘90s kind of sound.”
Tyler Booth
Performing alongside Pardi on the main stage is another neo-traditionalist who is still making a name for himself on the country music scene, Kentucky-native Tyler Booth.
Booth’s smooth baritone voice is often compared to Waylon Jennings and Jamey Johnson. And his songs, which range from bluesy rockers to sweet melodic numbers, are gaining him young fans who are interested in a more traditional sound and older fans who miss that classic sound.
“Growing up, my grandparents listened to a lot of Waylon and Johnny Cash, so I knew all the words to those older songs, but that was their music,” Booth said in a phone interview from Nashville. “Now my playlist goes to everything from country to Kid Rock, to Post Malone.”
Booth was in Nashville celebrating the release of his latest song to streaming platforms, a cover of Post Malone’s “Feeling Whitney.”
The rock influence, he said, came from his dad who played and toured with a hard rock band and taught him the discipline and hard work it takes to become a working professional musician.
“It takes a lot of sacrifice,” he said. “You miss a lot of funerals and weddings but that’s the price you pay to do what you love.”
Booth exudes an outlaw persona and a more rugged style than many of today’s glossy country stars and has been called a breath of fresh air in a genre which increasingly wears the influence of hip hop and pop – with their autotune and drum machines – on its Ariat sleeves.
But, nearing just 26-years-old in December, Booth is eager to showcase some of his more modern influences.
On “Feeling Whitney,” Booth takes Malone’s folky fan favorite and uses his powerful Baritone voice and acoustic guitar to turn it into a genuine country ballad.
“Feeling Whitney” had already racked up several thousand plays on Spotify just 24-hours after its release and may soon be among one of his most streamed songs that have racked up more than 20 million streams combined, including “Palomino Princess” and “Already Got One.”
“(‘Feeling Whitney’) was one of those songs I would play live every now and then and people (responded to it),” he said. “It’s getting a really good response. We put it out yesterday, so we were out last night celebrating with some friends (in Nashville). We barely get a night off anymore. We got to hang out with Vince Neil. I’m always out touring so it’s really cool to get a weekend here.”
Booth is gearing up for his upcoming Country Gang tour, which kicks off just a few weeks after Way Out West.
“I’m working hard on releasing an album soon, and I can’t wait to see Texas,” Booth said.
Also performing at the festival are harmonic trio Texas Hill and San Antonio’s Savannah Rae.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.