Viva! El Paso, the Sun City’s live musical production, has entertained and educated thousands of audience members for decades. This year, the Broadway-styled performance will headline its inaugural act at 8 p.m., July 1 in the McKelligon Canyon Amphitheater.
“We’re very excited for opening night,” said Cody Ritchey, the artistic director. “Last year, we had the biggest crowds we’d seen in years and we’re hoping for even more people this year.”
Viva! El Paso will run Fridays and Saturdays, July 1 through Aug. 6. The show tells the story of El Paso’s history, traditions and culture, sending audience members back thousands of years to when Native Americans ruled the homelands and the conquest of Juan de Oñate.
Through songs and performances, actors and musicians will also showcase Mexican culture with a mix of the Old West. The play transitions to historical events including World War II and UTEP’s 1966 National Championship basketball team coached by Hall of Famer Don Haskins. The finale touches on modern-day El Paso.
“There’s also a love story tied in,” Ritchey said. “People meet in a certain time frame, fall in love, and through their love story, we can see how some things change, and don’t, over time.”
Viva! El Paso, now in its 44th year, may be a well-known hit, but its presentation has evolved over the years with contributions from Tony award-winning playwright Marty Martin. In addition, new modern music created by Ritchey and composer songwriter Jim Ward, also have been added to the production.
“We incorporated new technology, special effects, and more singing and dancing,” Ritchey said. “One of the things we are trying to bring back is the pageantry, being that the venue is such a great facility and beautiful all around; however, it is difficult combining the old and the new without the show getting too long.”
Ritchey said his cast and crew, 38 members strong, have spent weeks rehearsing lines and choreography, and working on the staging and blocking to perfect the performance. Though it’s intense, the actors and actresses call it a labor of love.
“It’s more than a show; it’s an experience,” said actress Tiffany Brooks. “The director, stage manager, and choreographer make it fun and exciting. Those who haven’t seen Viva! El Paso should. It’s important to keep this piece of El Paso alive in the minds and hearts of the community.”
Viva! El Paso is produced in partnership with El Paso Live and El Paso International & Cultural Arts. The relatively new non-profit organization has made Viva! El Paso a focus project. Its mission is to entertain families, train new artists, and sustain and preserve the show.
“Bringing in modern technology is expensive,” Ritchey said. “To help Viva! El Paso stick around, and if you want to help it get better, please consider making a donation on our website.”
