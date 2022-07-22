Stewart Ramser figured the Viva Big Bend Music Festival would take a few years to generate interest.
But the festival organizer, founder and publisher of the state’s premier music publication, Texas Music, was committed to it for the long haul.
“I knew that I would still be doing it, I just didn’t know what it would become,” Ramser said. “It’s been rewarding to see it grow.”
The 11th annual Viva Big Bend – a celebration of music and art that spans across Alpine, Marfa, Fort Davis, Marathon and Terlingua – has grown into that area’s biggest events.
For four days — July 28 through July 31 — more than 65 bands and musicians representing various genres are expected to appear in 17 venues across Big Bend with free day shows, shuttle service and activities for children.
“Based on its location, this is a unique festival,” Ramser said. “Most festivals are in big fields away from the city. This one takes place in small towns, so it allows us to showcase the local live music venues, bars and restaurants in the region, the heart and soul of these towns.”
For perspective, think of slide guitarist Ry Cooder’s haunting score for the critically acclaimed “Paris, Texas.” His music defined the magnificent desolation of the American Southwest with its endless roads and hot blue skies of West Texas.
The festival features another stellar lineup reflecting the diversity of the Lone Star State and its music.
The lineup includes Selena tribute act Bidi Bidi Banda, Austin-based psychedelic rock band The Bright Light Social Hour, their fellow Austin-based indie rock group Good Looks, singer/songwriter Jack Ingram, the Motown-influenced septet Sir Woman, and a special reunion show by country act GetoCowboys.
“We also wanted to highlight the border region and El Paso music,” Ramser said. “We have six bands from El Paso with five of them playing on one night. We’ll have an acoustic set by another artist during the festival, as well.”
The El Paso-centric event presented by Visit El Paso will be from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at Railroad Blues in Alpine and will include the Pie Sisters, Stan Z, Feline Fox, Emily Davis and Frontera Bugalú closing the night.
“This is going to be our first out-of-town festival, so I’m really excited for that,” said Abe Marinelarena, the guitarist for Feline Fox.
Marinelarena has been a fixture of the El Paso music scene for over a decade, having previously been half of the folk-rock duo Mountain Vibes with Stephen Molina.
Davis is another stalwart of the El Paso music scene. She has released three solo albums between 2010 and 2015 and two albums with The Murder Police.
Davis is staying busy since the release of her 2021 album Never a Moment Alone, and a subsequent tour with El Paso music legend Jim Ward.
In fact, she is on the precipice of three musical endeavors - three EPs, one solo, one with The Murder Police, and another as part of the folk duo Cult Loveless with fellow singer/songwriter Javier Martinez called Loneliness is Nice.
“I’m calling it the year of the EP,” Davis said with a laugh.
Ramser said the festival also offers an opportunity to catch a rising star.
“It’s a great place to find new, up-and-coming artists who end up becoming really big,” he said. “We had a chance to catch bands like Shakey Graves, Midland, Shane Smith and the Saints early in their careers.”
He said while the music is mostly Texas acts, the audience members are from all over the country.
“A lot of festivals focus on a specific genre, but we have a diverse group of acts,” he said. “There are all styles of music so there’s something for everyone.”
